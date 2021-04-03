पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिटनेस के पैडल:लॉकडाउन के बाद साइकिलों की बिक्री 100% बढ़ी; मांग इतनी ज्यादा की कंपनियां नहीं बना पा रहीं साइकिलें

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
भोपाल में 150 साइकिलों की बिक्री रोज हो रही है लॉकडाउन के बाद।
भोपाल में 150 साइकिलों की बिक्री रोज हो रही है लॉकडाउन के बाद।
  • डिमांड की सिर्फ 60 प्रतिशत सप्लाई हो पा रही पूरी

कोरोना के चलते इम्युनिटी और फिटनेस को लेकर लोगों की जागरूकता बढ़ी है। इसके चलते शहर में साइकिलों की बिक्री 100 फीसदी तक बढ़ गई है। हालात यह हैं कि पसंदीदा साइकिल के लिए लोगों को 15 से 20 दिन तक इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है। वजह- कंपनियां मांग ही पूरी नहीं कर पा रही हैं। अभी गियर और अन्य खास फीचर वाली विदेशी साइकिलों की हिस्सेदारी 50% तक पहुंच गई है। यह साइकिलें 5 हजार रुपए से लेकर 30 हजार रुपए में आ रहीं हैं।

साइकिल विक्रेता करण विधानी कहते हैं कि वे लॉकडाउन के पहले रोजाना 15 से 20 साइकिल ही बेच पाते थे। अब यह बिक्री 30 तक बढ़ चुकी है। कलपुर्जों के कारोबार से जुड़े अजय सोगानी कहते हैं कि भोपाल के आसपास के आसपास प्राकृतिक सौंदर्यता से भरे पहाड़ी क्षेत्र हैं। इसलिए यहां दशकों से एडवेंचर और वीकएंड पर साइकिल टूर का चलन रहा है। लेकिन ज्यादातर शौकीन लोगों को साइकिलें बाहर से मंगानी पड़ती थीं। लेकिन अब हर तरह की साइकिल यहां उपलब्ध हैं।

  • 150 साइकिलों की बिक्री रोज हो रही है लॉकडाउन के बाद।
  • 75 साइकिल लॉकडाउन के पहले राजधानी में बिकती थीं।

इन देशों से भी आ रहीं साइकिलें
ताइवान-स्नेल, अमेरिका- फेंटम, श्रीलंका- फ्राग, इंग्लैंड- रेले

भोपाल में यह साइकिलें लोकप्रिय
माउंटेन बाइक: भोपाल शहर का एक बड़ा हिस्सा पहाड़ों पर है। इसलिए यहां डॉक्टर्स और दूसरे प्रोफेशनल्स के बीच माउंटेन बाइक खासी लोकप्रिय है। ऑन रोड और ऑफ रोड दोनों जगह का अनुभव देती हैं।
रोड बाइक: यह सीधे सड़कों पर चलती है। माउंटेन बाइक की तुलना में इसके टायर पतले होते हैं। तेज रफ्तार से चलने वाले युवाओं के बीच यह लोकप्रिय है।
हाइब्रिड बाइक: यह एक रेसिंग साइकिल है। पहिए पतले और हैंडल विशेष तरह से मुड़ा रहता है। यह वजन में सबसे हल्की होती है।
फेट बाइक: इसके पहिए सबसे मोटे होते हैं। इसे कीचड़ में भी चलाया जा सकता है। एडवेंचर के शौकीन युवाओं के बीच यह खासी लोकप्रिय है।

मांग की तुलना में आपूर्ति 40% कम
साइकिल राइडिंग तेजी से बढ़ी है, लेकिन कंपनियां उस क्षमता से उत्पादन नहीं कर पा रहीं हैं। देशी कंपनियों की कलपुर्जे और टायर ट्यूब के लिए चीन पर निर्भरता ज्यादा थी। प्रतिबंध लगने के बाद उन्हें मांग पूरी करने में परेशानी आई। विदेशी कंपनियों की भी स्थिति ज्यादा अलग नहीं थी। हालात यह है कि अभी भी मांग की तुलना में 40% तक कम साइकिल आ रहीं हैं।


