भोपाल:समोसा-कचौड़ी, सेंव-नमकीन वालों काे भी रखना होगा तकनीकी इंचार्ज; हलवाई और कैटरिंग संचालकों को रहेगी छूट

भोपाल11 मिनट पहले
  • 12 लाख से ज्यादा टर्न ओवर वाले कारोबारियों के लिए जरूरी

समोसा, कचौड़ी, सेंव, नमकीन, मसाले, पनीर सहित अन्य खाद्य पदार्थ के उन सभी कारोबारियों को 1 नवंबर से तकनीकी इंचार्ज रखना होगा, जो फूड निर्माता के लाइसेंस के आधार पर कारोबार कर रहे हैं। व्यापारी तकनीकी इंचार्ज उसी व्यक्ति को बना सकेंगे, जो केमेस्ट्री विषय के साथ बीएससी पास होगा।

यह प्रावधान फूड सेफ्टी एंड स्टैंडर्ड अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (एफएसएसएआई) ने फूड प्राेडक्ट मैनुफेक्चरिंग के लाइसेंस नियमों में किया है। लेकिन, कैटरिंग व हलवाई श्रेणी में रजिस्टर्ड खाद्य पदार्थ कारोबारियों को तकनीकी इंचार्ज की नियुक्ति करने से छूट रहेगी। नई व्यवस्था भोपाल सहित पूरे देश में 1 नवंबर से फूड सेफ्टी कम्प्लायंस सिस्टम (फोसकोस) के साथ लागू की जाएगी।

खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं औषधि प्रशासन के अफसरों ने बताया कि इसके लिए अलग से फोसकोस पाेर्टल बनाया है। खाद्य पदार्थ कारोबारियों के फूड लाइसेंस और रजिस्ट्रेशन इसी के मार्फत होंगे। लेकिन, खाद्य पदार्थ कारोबारी और निर्माता को लाइसेंस या रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए संबंधित जिले के डेंजिंगनेटिड ऑफिसर (डीओ) के यहां ऑनलाइन आवेदन करना होगा। व्यापारी की एप्लीकेशन की जांच, एफएसएसएआई के मानकों के अनुसार जिले का फूड सेफ्टी ऑफिसर (एफएसओ) करेगा। संबंधित फूड कारोबारी का लाइसेंस भी एफएसओ जारी करेगा।

गुणवत्ता और निगरानी
एफएसएसएआई ने खाद्य पदार्थ निर्माताओं के प्लांट में तकनीकी इंचार्ज की नियुक्ति का प्रावधान, खाद्य पदार्थों की गुणवत्ता में सुधार और निगरानी के लिए किया है। गाइडलाइन के अनुसार नमकीन, मसाले, आईसक्रीम, फूड फ्लेवर, पनीर निर्माता, मावा निर्माता, पानी पैकिंग का कारोबार करने वाले व्यापारी निर्माता की श्रेणी में आएंगे।

ऑनलाइन लाइसेंस सस्पेंड
1 नवंबर से ही एफएसएसएआई का नया फूड सेफ्टी कम्प्लायंस प्लेटफार्म शुरू होगा। अब यह https://foscos.fssai.gov.in पर काम करेगा। पूर्व यूआरएल की जगह फोसकोस पर काम होगा। यहां एक ही प्लेटफॉर्म पर विभिन्न प्रकार का नियमन होगा। गलत जानकारी देने पर उसका लाइसेंस ऑनलाइन ही सस्पेंड कर दिया जाएगा।

फोसकोस के यह होंगे फायदे

  • कोई अलग-अलग जानकारी नहीं दे सकेगा, यदि दी तो पकड़ा जाएगा, क्योंकि जीएसटी, खाद्य विभाग इसमें जुड़े रहेंगे।
  • यह पता चलेगा कि कब-कब इंसपेक्शन हुआ है।
  • ऑनलाइन काम होने से एकरूपता रहेगी।

यह भी खास... 12 लाख रुपए सालाना से ज्यादा टर्न ओवर वाले व्यापारियों को एफएसएसएआई से फूड लाइसेंस लेना हाेगा। 20 लाख तक वाले को 3 हजार रुपए व इससे ज्यादा वाले को 5 हजार रुपए सालाना लाइसेंस फीस चुकानी होगी। 100 किलो रोज उत्पादन या 12 लाख सालाना के टर्न ओवर वाले को सिर्फ रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होगा।

नए प्रावधान पूरी तरह से ऑनलाइन होंगे
एक नवंबर से लागू नए प्रावधान पूरी तरह से ऑनलाइन होंगे। इसमें कई डिपार्टमेंट शामिल रहेंगे। इससे निर्माता को भी आसानी रहेगी। निर्माता अभी रिटर्न ऑफलाइन फाइल करते थे, अब ऑनलाइन करने से सही जानकारी सामने आएगी। गलत जानकारी पर ऑनलाइन ही लाइसेंस सस्पेंड भी किए जा सकेंगे। -धर्मेंद्र नुनैया, फूड सेफ्टी ऑफिसर

