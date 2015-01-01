पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बागसेवनिया में प्रशासन की कार्रवाई:बीसीएलएल डिपो की 5 एकड़ जमीन पर बना था रेत बाजार, 6 दुकानें तोड़ीं; 13 गुमठियां भी जब्त

भोपाल41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बागसेवनिया में बीसीएलएल के डिपो की पांच एकड़ जमीन पर रेत बाजार संचालित हो रहा था। यहां बिल्डिंग मटेरियल की दुकानों के साथ कुछ अन्य दुकानें भी लग गई थीं। सोमवार को नगर निगम और प्रशासन के अमले ने पुलिस की मौजूदगी में कार्रवाई कर पूरी जमीन को अतिक्रमण से मुक्त कराया।

अतिक्रमण... 5 ट्रक सामान जब्त
बीसीएलएल के अफसरों के अनुसार अब भी यहां कुछ बसों की पार्किंग होती है। इस जगह पर अब बीसीएलएल ऐसी फैसिलिटी डेवलप करने जा रहा है, जहां बस ऑपरेटर अपनी बसों की पार्किंग के साथ रिपेयरिंग भी कर सकें। इसमें यह अतिक्रमण बाधक बना हुआ था। नगर निगम के अतिक्रमण प्रभारी नासिर खान ने बताया कि यहां से 13 गुमठियों सहित 5 ट्रक सामान जब्त किया गया है। 6 पक्की दुकानें तोड़ी गईं हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें