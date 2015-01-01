पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलाव:कोरोनाकाल के कारण अब शाखाओं को छोटे समूह में लगाएगा संघ

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ कोरोना के कारण अब अपनी शाखाएं मैदान में छोटे-छोटे समूह में लगाएगा। संघ प्रमुख मोहनराव भागवत ने क्षेत्रीय बैठक में कार्यकर्ताओं को इसके अनुरूप काम करने के लिए कहा। भागवत ने कहा कि कोरोना के कारण संघ की शाखा मैदान में लगाना संभव नहीं था। यह वर्चुअल रूप से चल रहा था, इसे अब धीरे-धीरे समाज के बीच गति देने का काम करना है। इसके साथ ही पर्यावरण संरक्षण की दिशा में भी संघ को अपना काम बढ़ाना है।

जल संरक्षण के लिए संघ पहले ही काम कर रहा है। प्लास्टिक के उपयोग को राेकने के लिए भी अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इससे पर्यावरण को सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान हो रहा है। पर्यावरण संरक्षण के तहत ही पौधरोपण के साथ पौधों की आयुर्वेदिक व औषधीय महत्ता को लोगों तक पहुंचाना है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोनाकाल में संघ के प्रति लोगों को विश्वास बढ़ा है। इस दौरान कई नए कार्यकर्ता व संस्थाएं संघ के संपर्क में आई हैं। इन्हें संगठित करते हुए समाज के बीच अपने कामों को और गति देना है।

गोकुलम को विस्तार दिया जाएगा
आसपास के बच्चों को संस्कार व अन्य विषयों की जानकारी देने के लिए शुरू की गई गोकुलम शिक्षा व्यवस्था को संघ विस्तार देगा। गांव-गांव व शहर के गली-मोहल्लों में ज्यादा से ज्यादा बच्चों को गोकुलम से जोड़ा जाएगा। इसमें खासतौर पर बस्ती में रहने वाले बच्चों की पढ़ाई पर ध्यान देने के लिए कहा गया। भागवत ने गोकुलम की प्रशंसा करते हुए सभी को इसके लिए काम करने को कहा।

