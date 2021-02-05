पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे अधिकारी की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत का वीडियों वायरल:संजय ने स्कूटर स्लो की, ब्रेक लगा खड़े हो गए,30 सेंकड में उनको एसयूवी घसीट ले गई, मृतक की पत्नी बोली- उनकी हत्या की, मुझे न्याय चाहिए

भोपाल28 मिनट पहले
रेलवे के डिप्टी सीटीआई की सड़क दुर्घटना का वीडियों वायरल, मृतक की पत्नी बोली- मेरी पत्नी की हत्या की, मुझे न्याय चाहिए
रेलवे के डिप्टी सीटीआई की सड़क दुर्घटना का वीडियों वायरल, मृतक की पत्नी बोली- मेरी पत्नी की हत्या की, मुझे न्याय चाहिए
  • मृतक संजय मिश्रा की पत्नी आशी बार बार उनके अंतिम समय के बोले शब्द याद कर कहती है मुझे पांच मिनट में आता हूं कहकर गए, नहीं आए। मुझसे कहा- थोड़ा सज सवरकर रहा करो, दिनभर काम करती हो। मैं आकर किचन में बर्तन रख दूंगा। बच्चो के साथ आराम कर लो

रेलवे के डिप्टी सीटीआई संजय की स्कूटी को छोला मंदिर इलाके में रविवार को एसयूवी ने टक्कर मार दी। घटना में संजय की मौत हो गई। संजय ने रात10.30 बजे तक अपनी छोटी बेटी का पहला जन्मदिन मनाया। फिर रात में अपने अपने साले को भोपाल रेलवे स्टेशन छोड़ने गए। लौटते समय घर से महज 500 मीटर की दूरी पर एससीयू उनकी स्कूटी को घसीटते ले गई। इस घटना का सीसीटीवी सामने आया है। इस डेढ़ मिनट के वीडियों में 30 सेकंड में हादसा दिखाई दे रहा है। साफ दिख रहा है कि संजय धीरे धीरे अपनी स्कूटी से आ रहे है। वह ब्रेक लगाकर अपनी स्कूटी को रोक भी देते है। तभी सामने से गाड़ियाें का टक्कर मारती आ रही एसयूवी उनको घसीटते हुए ले जाती है। इस घटना के बाद से उनकी पत्नी आशी मिश्रा का रो रोे कर बुरा हाल है। वह उनके साथ हुई अंतिम बातचीत को याद करते हुए एसयूवी चालक पर हत्या करने का आरोप लगा कर न्याय दिलाने की बात कर रही है।

मैंने वीडियों भी नहीं देखा

आशी शर्मा कहती है कि उनका मेरी बेटी का जन्मदिन मना रहे थे। रात को भाई को छोड़ने रेलवे स्टेशन गए। 11 बजे के बाद कॉल नहीं आया। वह तो एक तरफ खड़े गए थे। वीडियों में दिख रहा है ना। मैंने तो वीडियों भी नहीं देखा। दो छोटी बच्चियां है। एक साल और पांच साल की। बड़ी बेटी पूछती है पापा कहा है। मैं क्या बता दूं। उनकी क्या गलती। मुझे न्याय चाहिए। आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया जाए। मैं उससे मिलना चाहती हूं। यदि उसे छोड़ा गया है तो उन लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई हो।

अंतिम बार मुझसे कहा आराम कर लो

आशी कहती है कि उन्होंने ना तो कभी शराब पी, न सिगरेट। किसी की तरफ कभी आंख उठा कर नहीं देखा। उनका किसी से कोई झगड़ा भी नहीं था। मेरी शादी को 6 साल नहीं हुए। मुझे विधवा बना दिया। मेरे बच्चों को अनाथ कर दिया। जाते वक्त कह गए थे कि तू दिन भर लगी रहती है। मैं आकर किचन में बर्तन रख दूंगा। बच्चों के साथ आराम कर लें। मैंने गेट भी खुला रखा था। गेट बंद रहता है तो चिल्लाते है। छोड़ कर चले गए। एक बेटी सोफे पर सोते रह गई। दूसरी बाहर मेरी गोद में सो गई।

अंतिम बार मिल कर भी नहीं गए

आशी कहती है कि घर से ड्यूटी जाते वक्त वह हमेशा बच्चो को गले लगाकर जाते थे। हम इंतजार कर रहे थे। वह लौटकर नहीं आए। उनको मुझसे छिन लिया। उनकी हत्या कर दी। वह आखरी बार मिलकर भी नहीं गए। वह कहते थे कि दोनों बेटियाें का कन्यादान करुंगा।

मेरी बेटी कैसे मनाएंगी अपना जन्मदिन

मेरी बड़ी बेटी पूछती है पापा को क्या हो गया। उनको पन्नी में क्यों पैक किया। मैं क्या जवाब दूं। छोटी बेटी बड़ी हाेगी और उसको पता चलेगा कि उसके जन्मदिन पर ही उसके पापा की मौत हुई। वह क्या अपना जन्मदिन मना पाएंगी। अपने आप को अनलकी नहीं मानेगी। वो बचना चाहता था। अपने बच्चों के लिए जीना चाहता था। मेरी तो पूरी लाइफ ही उजाड़ दी।

मैं चाहती हूं आरोपी गिरफ्तार हो

आशी शर्मा का कहना है कि उनकी पहली मांग है कि उस गाड़ी को जो भी चला रहा हो। एक हो या दो गिरफ्तार हो। मैं उससे व्यक्तिगत उससे मिलना चाहती हूं। यदि उनको किसी ने छोड़ा है तो उसको गिरफ्तार किया जाए। मुझे कोई मुआवजा या पैसा नहीं चाहिए। इससे मेरा पति वापस नहीं आएंगा।

