ये दोस्ती हम नहीं छोड़ेंगे:सिंधिया और पायलट ग्वालियर में मिले; सचिन ने अपनी सभाओं में नहीं लिया ज्योतिरादित्य का नाम

भोपालएक मिनट पहले
ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने सचिन पायलट के ग्वालियर पहुंचने पर उनका स्वागत किया है। दोनों की मुलाकात चर्चा में है।
  • सिंधिया बोले- स्वागत करना राजघराने की परंपरा रही है
  • राजनीतिक हलकों में मुलाकात को लेकर चर्चाओं का बाजार गर्म

भाजपा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया और राजस्थान के पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम सचिन पायलट की ग्वालियर में मुलाकात हुई है। ये जानकारी खुद सिंधिया दी। उन्होंने बताया कि अपने पूर्व सहयोगी और वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता सचिन पायलट से ग्वालियर में मुलाकात की। 'उपचुनाव में प्रचार के लिए मध्य प्रदेश आने पर उनका स्वागत है।' पायलट कांग्रेस के प्रचार अभियान में शामिल होने के लिए ग्वालियर-चंबल क्षेत्र के दो दिवसीय दौरे पर मंगलवार सुबह को ग्वालियर पहुंचे। इस दौरान एयरपोर्ट पर दोनों नेताओं के बीच मुलाकात हुई है। सिंधिया भोपाल के लिए रवाना हो रहे थे और उसी समय पायलट ग्वालियर पहुंचे थे।

9 मार्च को कांग्रेस छोड़कर भाजपा में शामिल हुए सिंधिया ने कहा, ‘‘मैं उनसे ग्वालियर में मिला और उनका स्वागत किया।’’ सिंधिया ने कहा कि 'मध्य प्रदेश में सबका स्वागत करने की परंपरा रही है, इसलिए उनका (पायलट) का यहां स्वागत है।' राज्य के ग्वालियर, शिवपुरी, भिंड और मुरैना जिलों में कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों के प्रचार के लिए पायलट मंगलवार सुबह दो दिवसीय दौरे पर मध्यप्रदेश पहुंचे हैं। इस मुलाकात के बाद राजनीतिक हलकों में चर्चाओं का बाजार गर्म है।

जब सिंधिया से ये पूछा गया कि क्या उनकी (पायलट की) उपस्थिति उपचुनावों में किसी भी तरह का विरोध करेगी, इस पर सिंधिया ने कहा कि 'लोकतंत्र में सभी को अभियान का अधिकार है।' बता दें कि पांच सभाओं में पायलट ने आलोचना तो दूर एक बार भी सिंधिया का नाम नहीं लिया।

राज्य की 28 विधानसभा सीटों पर 3 नवंबर को उपचुनाव होने हैं। इनमें से 25 सीटें कांग्रेस के विधायकों के इस्तीफा देने के बाद खाली हुई हैं और भाजपा में शामिल हो गईं, जिससे कमलनाथ के नेतृत्व वाली राज्य सरकार का पतन हो गया। इन विद्रोही कांग्रेस विधायकों में से अधिकांश सिंधिया के करीबी माने जाते थे।

राजस्थान के राजनीतिक संकट के सवाल पर कुछ नहीं बोले सिंधिया

राजस्थान में कुछ महीनों के राजनीतिक संकट से पहले पायलट के साथ उनकी मुलाकात पर एक सवाल पर सिंधिया ने कहा कि वह कांग्रेस के आंतरिक मामलों पर कोई टिप्पणी नहीं करना चाहते हैं। जुलाई में पायलट और 18 अन्य विधायकों ने राजस्थान में अशोक गहलोत के नेतृत्व वाली कांग्रेस सरकार के खिलाफ विद्रोह किया, जिससे पायलट को उप मुख्यमंत्री और राज्य पार्टी प्रमुख के रूप में बर्खास्त कर दिया गया। उस दौरान चर्चा इस बात की भी थी कि पायलट लगातार सिंधिया के संपर्क में रहे थे।

