DSP के बेटे पर हमले का मामला:बेटे की क्लीनिक पर पेट्रोल बम फेंकने वालों की तलाश तेज, विदिशा और रायसेन के 50  ठिकानों पर पुलिस की दबिश

भाेपालएक घंटा पहले
14 फरवरी को क्लीनिक पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में वारदात कैद हो गई थी। जिसके आधार पर पुलिस ने आराेपियों की पहचान की है। पुलिस आराेपियों की सरगर्मी से तलाश कर रही है। - Dainik Bhaskar
14 फरवरी को क्लीनिक पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में वारदात कैद हो गई थी। जिसके आधार पर पुलिस ने आराेपियों की पहचान की है। पुलिस आराेपियों की सरगर्मी से तलाश कर रही है।
  • गवाही रोकने के लिए आरोपियों ने 14 फरवरी को किया गया था हमला।
  • बदमाशों ने की तीसरी वारदात, भोपाल के टीटी नगर थाने में दर्ज है लूट का केस।

संगम गार्डन निवासी CID शाखा में पदस्थ रहे DSP गोरेलाल अहिरवार के बेटे संतोष चौधरी के दो वाहनों में आग लगाने और पेट्रोल बम से हमला करने वाले बदमाशों की तलाश पुलिस ने तेज कर दी है। भोपाल पुलिस ने मंगलवार को विदिशा और रायसेन में करीब 50 ठिकानों पर दबिश दी। पेट्रोल बम फेंकने वालों को पनाह देने वाले दो आरोपियों को पुलिस ने पहले ही हिरासत में ले लिया है। उनके पूछताछ के आधार पर ही पुलिस मुख्य आराेपियों की तलाश कर रही है।

पुलिस ने आराेपियों के खिलाफ टीटी नगर थाने में लूट का केस भी दर्ज किया है। दरअसल, DSP गोरेलाल की हत्या के मामले में गवाही रोकने के लिए हमले करना बताया जा रहा है। उनके बेटे और बहु इस मामले में मुख्य गवाह हैं। बेटे संतोष के क्लीनिक में पेट्रोल बम फेंकने के CCTV कैमरों के 136 फुटेज के आधार पर पुलिस ने आरोपियों की पहचान की है।

बता दें कि 14 फरवरी को बाइक सवार बदमाश एक बार फिर डॉ. संतोष के एसओएस रोड स्थित क्लीनिक पर पहुंचे और कर्मचारियों पर पेट्रोल बम फेंका था। इस वारदात में एक कर्मचारी का पैर बुरी तरह झुलस गया है।

ये वारदात क्लीनिक पर लगे CCTV कैमरे में कैद हो गई। अवधपुरी पुलिस ने तीन दिन में 136 CCTV कैमरे देखे हैं, जिसके जरिए अहम सुराग भी हाथ लगे हैं। पुलिस का दावा है कि आरोपियों को जल्द ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। माना जा रहा है कि ये वारदात संतोष और उनके परिवार को गवाही न देने के लिए की जा रही हैं।

क्लीनिक पर लगे CCTV कैमरे में वारदात कैद
रोज की तरह रविवार रात 10 बजे संतोष का कर्मचारी सचिन यादव क्लीनिक बंद कर रहा था। तभी बाइक सवार दो लोगों ने कांच की बोतल (पेट्रोल बम) की बत्ती में आग लगाई और क्लीनिक के सामने जमीन पर पटक दी। इससे सचिन का पैर बुरी तरह झुलस गया और वह जमीन पर गिरकर तड़पने लगा। हैरानी की बात ये है कि कुछ मिनट पहले ही अवधपुरी पुलिस वहां से थाने लौटी थी।

पुलिस की निगरानी में संतोष की पत्नी की गवाही
सोमवार को DSP अहिरवार की हत्या के मामले में संतोष के परिवार की गवाही शुरू हो गई है। पुलिस खुद उन्हें अपने साथ लेकर अदालत पहुंची थी। सोमवार को संतोष की पत्नी की गवाही हो सकी। 61 वर्षीय DSP अहिरवार की एक मई 2019 को घर में घुसकर गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। मुख्य आरोपी जेल में है।

