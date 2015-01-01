पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बलिदान को किया याद:तस्वीरों में देखें जनजाति गौरव दिवस कार्यक्रम की झलकियां

भोपाल
जनजातीय संग्रहालय मेंशहीद बिरसा मुण्डा की जयंती पर कार्यक्रम में आदिवासी महिला कलाकार।
  • जनजातीय संग्रहालय में हुआ शहीद बिरसा मुण्डा की जयंती पर राज्य स्तरीय कार्यक्रम

मध्यप्रदेश जनजातीय संग्रहालय में शहीद बिरसा मुण्डा की जयंती पर जनजाति गौरव दिवस समारोह का आयोजन किया। यहां मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने उनके बलिदान को याद किया। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने मध्यप्रदेश माध्यम द्वारा जनजातीय जननायकों के आत्मसम्मान पर आधारित लघु फिल्म 'रणबांकुरे' और 'रणबांकुरे' फोल्डर का विमोचन किया।

इस अवसर पर यह लघु फिल्म प्रदर्शित की गयी। कोरकू नृत्य दल के कलाकार मंसाराम ने मुख्यमंत्री का सौंदर्यबोध की माला और अंग वस्त्र से स्वागत किया। मुख्यमंत्री ने भी मंसाराम को माला पहनाकर सम्मानित किया। कार्यक्रम के पश्चात मुख्यमंत्री श्री चौहान ने जनजातीय संग्रहालय की लाइब्रेरी का अवलोकन कर सराहना की। फोटोज में देखें इस कार्यक्रम की झलकियां।

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान का जनजाति गौरव दिवस के मौके पर कौरकु जनजाति समाज के प्रतिनिधि कलाकार मंशाराम ने पारम्पारिक रूप से स्वागत किया।..
सीएम ने जनजातीय संग्रहालय में लाइब्रेरी में पड़ी किताबें ,झूले की आकार वाली चेयर पर बैठकर पड़ी स्वामी विवेकानंद की किताब,108 देवी की किताब पड़ी, रजिस्टर पर संग्रहालय की व्यवस्था की तारीफ की।
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने जनजाति गौरव दिवस पर जनजाति नायकों पर केन्द्रित "रणबांकुरे" फोल्डर का विमोचन किया।
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने जनजाति संग्रहालय में आयोजित जनजाति गौरव दिवस पर शहीद बिरसा मुण्डा की तस्वीर पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की।
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने जनजाति संग्रहालय में जनजाति वर्ग की संस्कृति एवं जीवनशैली पर केन्द्रित लाइब्रेरी का अवलोकन किया।
