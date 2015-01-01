पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जगमग दिवाली:6 तस्वीराें में देखिए भोपाल में दीपावली के रंग ...

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भोपाल राजा भोज स्टैच्यु के आसपास आतिशबाजी का नजारा। फोटो-शुभम रायकवार
  • यंग फोटोग्राफर्स ने कैमरे में किए दिवाली के अलग-अलग फ्रेम

भोपाल में दिवाली पर कोरोना काल के बीच फिर से लोगों के चेहरे पर खुशियां नजर आईं। घर की साफ-सफाई डेकोरेशन के साथ लक्ष्मी की पूजा की गई। उसके बाद परिवार के सदस्यों ने आतिशबाजियां की गईं। पिछले साल की तुलना में आतिशबाजी में कमी आई। तस्वीरों में देखते हैं कि भोपाल में किस तरह से लोगों ने दिवाली मनाई। इसे कैप्चर किया है आईजी (शहर के फोटोग्राफर्स का ग्रुप) भोपाल के यंग फोटोग्राफर्स ने।

दिवाली पर भोपाल का खूबसूरत नजारा। फोटो - आकाश दुबे
दिवाली पर भोपाल का खूबसूरत नजारा। फोटो - आकाश दुबे
घर के बाहर आतिशबाजी चलाती महिला। फोटो- विशेष मल्होत्रा
घर के बाहर आतिशबाजी चलाती महिला। फोटो- विशेष मल्होत्रा
खूबसूरत आतिशबाजी की रोशनी। फोटो- योगेश मोरे
खूबसूरत आतिशबाजी की रोशनी। फोटो- योगेश मोरे
दिवाली पर घर में दीये से रोशनी करती महिला। फोटो- दीपा दुबे
दिवाली पर घर में दीये से रोशनी करती महिला। फोटो- दीपा दुबे
घर के एंट्रेस पर दीयों को रोशन करती युवती। फोटो- समीर चौहान
घर के एंट्रेस पर दीयों को रोशन करती युवती। फोटो- समीर चौहान
अलग-अलग रोशनी और लाइट्स से जगमग। फोटो- लकी राव
अलग-अलग रोशनी और लाइट्स से जगमग। फोटो- लकी राव
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें