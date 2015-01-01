पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेत का काला काराेबार:अमले को देख रेत खाली कर दौड़ा दिए डंपर, पकड़ में आए तो निकाल दी हवा

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हरकत में आए खनिज अमले ने 3 स्थानों पर की छापेमारी
  • 15 डंपरों से जब्त की 30 लाख रुपए की रेत
  • हरकत में आए खनिज अमले ने 3 स्थानों पर की छापेमारी

तेज रफ्तार में भागते रेत से लदे ओवरलोड डंपर और उनका पीछा करता खनिज विभाग का अमला। ये नजारा था मंगलवार दोपहर एक बजे 11 मील की सड़क का। दरअसल, शहर में ओवरलोडेड डंपरों में क्षमता से ज्यादा रेत लादकर रॉयल्टी चोरी होने की खबर दैनिक भास्कर ने मंगलवार के ही अंक में प्रकाशित की थी। इसके बाद हरकत में आए खनिज विभाग की तीन टीमों ने शहर में ओवरलोडेड रेत डंपरों की खोजबीन शुरू कर दी।

जैसे ही इसकी भनक होशंगाबाद रोड की तरफ से आ रहे डंपर चालकों को लगी तो वे 11 मील से मुड़कर मंडीदीप की ओर भागने लगे। खनिज विभाग का अमला भी उन्हें दबोचने उनके पीछे भागा। ये देख घबराए ड्राइवर डंपर में लदी रेत सड़क किनारे ही खाली कर भागने लगे, लेकिन इस रेस में वे बचकर भाग नहीं सके और अमले के हत्थे चढ़ गए।

अमले में शामिल अफसरों ने डंपरों को जब्त कर उनके टायरों की हवा निकालकर उनके कांच पर नोटिस चस्पा कर दिए। तीन घंटे चली जांच के दौरान करीब 15 डंपरों को जब्त किया गया। पूछताछ में एक ड्राइवर ने डंपर मालिक का नाम बताने से तो गुरेज किया, लेकिन उसने यह जरूर कबूल किया कि वे लोग बिना रॉयल्टी के रेत लेकर यहां आते हैं और उसे मनमाने दामों पर बेचते हैं।

चोरी के तरीके: डंपरों को मॉडिफाई कर बढ़ा ली रेत भरने की जगह

खनिज विभाग के अफसरों ने बताया कि पकड़े गए डंपरों में 6 से 7 डंपर ऐसे हैं, जो मॉडिफाइड हैं, यानी क्षमता से ज्यादा रेत भरने के लिए ट्राले पर लोहे की पट्टी लगाकर गहराई बढ़ा ली। हर डंपर में निर्धारित 600 घन फीट से डेढ़ गुना अधिक यानी एक हजार घन फीट रेत लाई जा रही थी। मॉडिफाइड डंपरों की जानकारी परिवहन विभाग को भेजी जाएगी। ताकि इनके रजिस्ट्रेशन रद्द कर उनके खिलाफ जुर्माने की कार्रवाई आरटीओ द्वारा की जाए।

यह डंपर किसका है, लेकिन कर्मचारी बोला- पता नहीं

दोपहर 2 बजे सूखी सेवनिया और करोंद चौराहे के पास पेट्रोल पंप के पास खड़े रेत से भरे डंपरों के पास जांच टीम के सदस्य पहुंचे। अमले ने डंपर साफ कर रहे कर्मचारी से पूछा- ये डंपर किसका है और रेत कौन लाया है। इस पर कर्मचारी ने कहा कि मुझे नहीं पता। मुझे सिर्फ सफाई की जिम्मेदारी दी गई थी।

होना चाहिए 14 घन मीटर रेत, लेकिन डंपरों में भर रखी थी 24 से 25 घन मीटर रेत

खनिज निरीक्षक अशोक द्विवेदी ने बताया कि हमने 30 डंपरों को जांचा, लेकिन इनमें से 15 में ही गड़बड़ी मिली। 11 मील के पास से 8, सूखी सेवनिया से चार, करोंद चौराहे के पास से 3 डंपरों को जब्त किया गया। सभी के टायरों की हवा निकाल दी गई है। किसी डंपर में 24 तो किसी में 25 घन मीटर रेत भरी हुई थी, जबकि नियमानुसार सिर्फ 14 घन मीटर रेत ही डंपर में होना चाहिए। जब्त की गई रेत की अनुमानित कीमत करीब 30 लाख रुपए है। सभी डंपरों के रजिस्ट्रेशन के आधार पर नोटिस जारी किया जाएगा।

