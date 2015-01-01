पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  Severe Cold May Fall In Bhopal By The End Of March; Reason: Pacific Ocean Temperature Is 1.4 To 3.4 Degrees Lower

कोलंबिया यूनिवर्सिटी की स्टडी:भोपाल में मार्च अंत तक पड़ सकती है कड़ाके की ठंड; वजह- प्रशांत महासागर का तापमान 1.4 से 3.4 डिग्री कम है

भाेपाल15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बोट क्लब के पास बड़े तालाब के किनारे मंगलवार शाम छाई थी धुंध।
  • विवि समेत तीन अन्य विदेशी संस्थानाें की स्टडी में सामने अाए यह तथ्य
  • उत्तर भारत में पड़ने वाली ठंड का असर होता है राजधानी पर, सर्द हवा भी वहीं से आती है

(अनूप दुबाेलिया) भाेपाल समेत आसपास के इलाकाें में इस बार माैसम के तेवर कुछ ज्यादा ही ठंडे बने रह सकते हैं। माैसम विशेषज्ञाें की मानें ताे इस बार मार्च अंत तक कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ने की संभावना है। तीन विदेशी संस्थानाें एवं एक यूनिवर्सिटी द्वारा की गई स्टडी में भी यह तथ्य सामने आए हैं। इसमें जिक्र है कि पूर्वी प्रशांत महासागर में समुद्र सतह का तापमान कम है। यह ला नीना फैक्टर है। इसके प्रभावी हाेने से कड़ाके की ठंड का दाैर इस बार लंबा खिंचेगा।

ला नीना का मतलब प्रशांत महासागर यानी समुद्र सतह के तापमान से है। एक्सपर्ट कहते हैं ला नीना के आधार पर ही सर्दी का आकलन किया गया है। इसका असर उत्तरी गाेलार्ध यानी भूमध्य रेखा के ऊपर के क्षेत्र में हाेता है। इसमें भारत सहित एशिया के ज्यादातर देश आते हैं। इससे भारत के काेल्ड काेर जाेन में तेज ठंड पड़ेगी। इसी कारण इस बार नवंबर की शुरुआत से ही रिकॉर्ड ठंड पड़ने लगी थी।

फिर 12 डिग्री से नीचे पहुंचा रात का पारा

  • 11.60 दर्ज किया गया रात का तापमान
  • 0.60 की गिरावट हुई रात के तापमान में
  • 29.70 दर्ज किया गया दिन का तापमान

स्टडी में यह तथ्य उजागर

  • पूर्वी प्रशांत महासागर में समुद्र का औसत तापमान 1.4 से 3.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस औसतन कम रहा।
  • जनवरी से मार्च तक कड़ाके की ठंड की 95 फीसदी संभावना है।
  • बसंत ऋतु में भी 65 फीसदी सर्दी पड़ने का अनुमान है।
  • ला नीना अक्टूबर में और मजबूत हुआ। इस बार मध्यम दर्जे का ला नीना दिखाएगा असर।

यह भी एक वजह- माैसम विशेषज्ञ एके शुक्ला कहते हैं इंडियन ओशियन डाइपाेल (आईओडी) न्यूट्रल फेस में बना हुआ है, जिसके लगातार इसी स्थिति में बने रहने की संभावना है। बंगाल की खाड़ी और हिंद महासागर में तापमान के अंतर काे ही आईओडी कहा जाता है। इसके कारण भी इस बार मार्च तक तेज ठंड पड़ने का अनुमान है।

इन संस्थानों व विवि ने की है मौसम की यह स्टडी
माैसम विशेषज्ञ शैलेंद्र कुमार नायक के मुताबिक अमेरिका के नेशनल ओसनिक एंड एटमाॅस्फेयरिक एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन के जलवायु भविष्यवाणी केंद्र, जलवायु- समाज के लिए अंतरराष्ट्रीय अनुसंधान संस्थान अर्थ इंस्टीट्यूट और काेलंबिया यूनिवर्सिटी के विशेषज्ञाें ने माैसम के विभिन्न माॅडल्स की स्टडी की है।

समझें भाेपाल में क्याें पड़ेगा इसका असर-
शुक्ला कहते हैं भाेपाल के माैसम पर उत्तर भारत के माैसम का असर हाेता है। सर्दी के माैसम में यहां उत्तर से आने वाली हवा के कारण ही ठंडक हाेती है। ये पूरा इलाका काेल्ड काेर जाेन की जद में आता है।

