सर्वार्थ सिद्धि और श्रीवत्स योग में मनेगा शरदोत्सव:शरद पूर्णिमा आज, बड़े तालाब में भगवान करेंगे नौका विहार

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
पूर्णिमा तिथि दो दिन रहेगी, परंतु शरद पूर्णिमा शुक्रवार को ही मनाई जाएगी। वजह यह है कि पूर्णिमा शुक्रवार को शाम 5:45 बजे प्रारंभ होकर अगले दिन रात 8:18 बजे तक ही रहेगी। शरदोत्सव चंद्र व्यापिनी पर्व है और 16 कलाओं से युक्त पूर्ण चंद्र शुक्रवार रात को ही दिखाई देगा। इस दिन चंद्रमा की पूजा, चांदनी रात में नौका विहार और खुले आसमां तले चंद्रमा की रोशनी में खीर का भोग रखने की परंपरा है, इसलिए शुक्रवार को ही पूरी रात पूर्णिमा का चंद्र रहेगा,जबकि अगले दिन की पूर्णिमा 8:18 बजे तक ही रहेगी।

इस दिन सूर्योदय से ही श्रीवत्स, अमृत सिद्धि व सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग के साथ शुक्रवार का संयोग खरीदी के लिए फलदायी रहेगा। दूसरी ओर इस दिन मंदिरों में पूजा-अर्चना कर खीर का प्रसाद बांटा जाएगा। वहीं हिंदू उत्सव समिति रात 8 बजे से बड़े तालाब में राधा-कृष्ण व बड़वाले महादेव मंदिर समिति भगवान शिव-पार्वती की प्रतिमाओं को सुसज्जित नावों में विराजमान कर नौका विहार कराएगी।

इसलिए करते हैं खीर वितरण
शरद पूर्णिमा अश्विन मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की पूर्णिमा को मनाई जाती। इसे कौमुदी पूर्णिमा भी कहा जाता है। पं. विष्णु राजौरिया का कहना है कि शरद पूर्णिमा की रात चंद्रमा से निकलने वाली किरणें अमृत समान होती हैं। माना जाता है कि इसके शरीर पर पड़ने से रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ती है। इस रात चंद्रमा पृथ्वी के सबसे निकट होता है। उसकी सकारात्मक ऊर्जा चंद्र किरणों के माध्यम से पृथ्वी पर पड़ती हैं।

शरद शिविर नहीं लगेगा... अखंड आयुर्वेद भवन महोबा द्वारा वैद्य पं. चंद्रशेखर तिवारी के मार्गदर्शन में शरद पूर्णिमा पर अयोध्या नगर दशहरा मैदान में लगाया जाने वाला शरद शिविर इस बार नहीं लगाया जा रहा है। व्यवस्थापक वैद्य नीरज तिवारी ने बताया कि महामारी को देखते हुए यह निर्णय लिया है।

