व्यापारियों को दीपावली का तोहफा:शिवराज सरकार देगी मंडी टैक्स में 1 रुपए की छूट; 100 रुपए की खरीद पर चुकाने होंगे सिर्फ 50 पैसे

भोपाल21 मिनट पहले
शिवराज सरकार मंडी टैक्स में राहत देने जा रही है, इसके लिए 100 किलो की खरीद पर एक रुपए की छूट दी गई है।
  • निराश्रित निधि के रूप में लगने वाले टैक्स नहीं लगेगा, कैबिनेट के अनुमोदन के बाद जारी होगा आदेश

मध्य प्रदेश सरकार ने दीपावली पर किसानों को मंडी टैक्स में छूट का तोहफा दिया है। मंडियों में होने वाले विक्रय पर लगने वाले टैक्स में 1 रुपए की छूट देने का निर्णय लिया गया है। व्यापारियों को अब 100 रुपए के अनाज ई-खरीद पर 50 पैसे बतौर टैक्स मंडी लगेगा। व्यापारियों को अभी तक यह 1 रुपए 50 पैसे भरने पड़ रहे हैं। इसी तरह निराश्रित निधि के रूप में लगने वाले 20 पैसे टैक्स को भी समाप्त कर दिया गया है।

इस तरह मंडी में व्यापार करने वालों को 1 रुपए 20 पैसे की राहत दी गई है। कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल ने बताया कि मंडी टैक्स में छूट के प्रस्ताव को जल्दी ही कैबिनेट से मंजूरी भेजा जाएगा। इसके बाद छूट संबंधी आदेश जारी कर दिया जाएगा।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, मध्य प्रदेश कृषि उपज मंडी अधिनियम अंतर्गत मंडियों में होने वाले विक्रय पर लगने वाले टैक्स में प्रदेश सरकार ने व्यापारियों के हित में कमी करने का निर्णय लिया था। कृषि मंत्री पटेल ने बताया कि मंडियों में लगने वाले 20 पैसे निराश्रित निधि टैक्स को भी समाप्त कर दिया गया है।

अब व्यापारियों को मात्र 50 पैसे टैक्स देय होगा। इस प्रकार से व्यापारियों को एक रुपए 20 पैसे की राहत प्रति ₹100 की खरीदी पर मिलेगी और व्यापारियों को ₹100 की खरीदी पर मात्र 50 पैसे ही मंडी टैक्स के रूप में चुकाना होगा। कृषि मंत्री ने कहा कि यह लो ने किसानों के हित में लिया गया है।

