मुख्यमंत्री का बयान:शिवराज ने कहा, फिलहाल मंत्रिमंडल के विस्तार की योजना नहीं

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा है कि मंत्रिमंडल के विस्तार की फिलहाल कोई योजना नहीं है।
  • शिवराज कैबिनेट में 28 मंत्री, 2 इस्तीफा देने व 3 चुनाव हारने से हो गए बाहर

उपचुनाव के बाद मंत्रिमंडल के विस्तार को लेकर सरगर्मी तेज हो गई है। इस बीच मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा है कि फिलहाल मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार की कोई योजना नहीं है। मुख्यमंत्री ने मीडिया के सवाल पर यह बयान दिया है। उनसे पूछा गया कि मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार कब होगा और कौन-कौन से विधायकों को जगह मिलेगी। इस पर मुख्यमंत्री ने सिर्फ इतना ही कहा कि अभी इसको लेकर जल्दबाजी करने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। बिजली के दाम बढ़ाने के सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि इस पर अभी कोई विचार नहीं किया गया है।

उपचुनाव में बीजेपी को 28 में से 19 सीटों पर जीत हासिल हुई है। यानी बीजेपी विधायकों की संख्या विधानसभा में बहुमत के आंकड़े से 11 ज्यादा हो गई है। शिवराज कैबिनेट के 14 मंत्री चुनाव मैदान में उतरे थे। इसमें से तीन इमरती देवी, एंदल सिंह कंसाना और गिर्राज दंडोतिया चुनाव हार गए हैं। जबकि तुलसी सिलावट और गोविंदसिंह राजपूत छह माह का कार्यकाल पूरा होने के बाद इस्तीफा दे चुके हैं। हालांकि सिलावट और राजपूत चुनाव जीत गए हैं, लेकिन उन्हें मंत्रीमंडल में वापसी के लिए फिर से शपथ लेना पड़ेगी।

फिलहाल 28 मंत्रियों की कैबिनेट

उपचुनाव से पहले शिवराज सरकार में 33 (25 कैबिनेट और 8 राज्यमंत्री) मंत्री थे। इसमें से 14 मंत्री चुनाव मैदान में उतरे थे। लेकिन स्वास्थ्य मंत्री तुलसी सिलावट और परिवहन और राजस्व मंत्री गोविंदिसिंह राजपूत को छह माह का कार्यकाल पूरा होने के कारण चुनाव के दौरान इस्तीफा देने और तीन मंत्रियों के चुनाव हार गए हैं। ऐसे में अब शिवराज कैबिनेट में मंत्रियों की संख्या फिलहाल 28 मंत्री हैं। कैबिनेट में अधिकतम 34 मंत्री शमिल हो सकते हें।यानी 6 विधायक मंत्री बन सकते हैं।

मंत्री बनने के लिए फिल्डिंग करने में लगे दावेदार

इधर शिवराज कैबिनेट में जगह पाने के लिए दावेदारों ने फिल्डिंग करना शुरु कर दी है। चुनाव परिणाम आने के बाद से कई वरिष्ठ विधायकों के बीजेपी कार्यालय में चक्कर लगना शुरु हो गए हैं। तुलसी सिलावट और गोविंद सिंह राजपूत का फिर से मंत्री बनना लगभग तय है। बावजूद इसके खाली 4 पदों के लिए जोड़तोड़ शुरु हो गई है।

कांग्रेस ने कहा -फैसला स्वागत योग्य

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के मंत्रिमंडल के विस्तार को लेकर दिए बयान का कांग्रेस ने स्वागत किया है। कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता भूपेंद्र गुप्ता ने कहा है कि यदि मुख्यमंत्री कैबिनेट का विस्तार नहीं कर रहे हैं तो यह अच्छा निर्णय है। इसकी वजह यह है कि प्रदेश की अर्थ व्यवस्था बहुत खराब हो गई है। यदि नए मंत्री बनाए जाते हैं तो सरकार पर आर्थिक बोझ बढ़ेगा।

