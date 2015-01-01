पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिवराज कैबिनेट बैठक अब 26 नवंबर को:राजस्व विभाग का प्रस्ताव - इंदौर, ग्वालियर व रीवा की सरकारी प्रेस बंद होंगी

भोपाल18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उपचुनाव के बाद शिवराज कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक मंंगलवार को सुबह 10:30 बजे मंत्रालय में होगी। जिसमें 25 प्रस्तावों पर चर्चा के बाद निर्णय लिया जाएगा।
  • पावर ट्रांसमिशन कंपनी 800 करोड़ के लोन की गारंटी देगी सरकार
  • सुबह 10:30 बजे मंत्रालय में होगी बैठक, 25 प्रस्तावों पर होगी चर्चा

मंगलवार को होने वाली शिवराज कैबिनेट की बैठक स्थगित हो गई है। अब मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान सुबह 10:30 बजे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की बैठक में वीडियो क्रान्फ्रेंस के जरिए शामिल होंगे। पहले यह वीसी दोपहर 12 बजे होना थी, लेकिन इसका समय बदला गया है। इस कारण कैबिनेट की बैठक स्थगित की गई है। यह बैठक अब 26 नंवबर को होगी। ग्वालियर और रीवा की सरकारी प्रेस बंद करने की तैयारी है। राजस्व विभाग ने यह प्रस्ताव कैबिनेट में स्वीकृति के लिए भेज दिया है। इस पर 26 नंवबर को होने वाली कैबिनेट बैठक में इस प्रस्ताव पर मुहर लग सकती है। बता दें कि केवल ग्वालियर प्रेस में ही180 कर्मचारी हैं। उपचुनाव के बाद यह पहली बैठक हो रही है। बैठक में कुल 25 प्रस्तावों पर चर्चा होगी। जिसमें मुख्य रूप से ऊर्जा विभाग के मप्र पावर ट्रांसमिशन कंपनी द्वारा केनरा बैंक से 7.35 % ब्याज पर 800 करोड़ के लोन की गारंटी सरकार से लेने की अनुमति का प्रस्ताव पर भी चर्चा होगी।

पशुपालन विभाग का नाम अब पशुपालन व डेयरी विभाग होगा

पशुपालन विभाग का नाम अब पशुपालन व डेयरी विभाग करने के प्रस्ताव पर कैबिनेट की बैठक में मंजूरी मिलेगी। सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ने यह प्रस्ताव भेजा है कि पशुपालन विभाग का नाम बदलने के साथ कार्य आवंटन नियम में संशोधन किया जाए। बता दें कि पशुपालन विभाग को सशक्त बनाने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने गौ- कैबिनेट का गठन किया है। सरकार की मंशा गौशालाओं के संवर्धन व संरक्षण करने की है। मुख्यमंत्री ने प्रदेश में 2 हजार गौशालाएं खोलने की घोषणा भी की है।

मुख्य रूप से इन प्रस्तावों पर होगी चर्चा

  • मुंबई स्थित मध्यालोक अतिथि गृह भवन निर्माण के लिए पुनरीक्षित प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति।
  • मप्र मानव अधिकार आयोग के लिए स्वीकृत अस्थाई पदों को1 अप्रैल 2020 से केंद्रीय वित्त आयोग की अवार्ड तिथि तक निरंतर करने हेतु।
  • नेशनल पार्कों व अभयारण्य और चिड़ियाघरों में प्रवेश शुल्क से प्राप्त होने वाली राशि का उपयोग के लिए विकास निधि फंड की स्थापना।
  • मप्र नर्सिंग शिक्षण संस्था मान्यता नियम में आवश्यक संशोधन।
  • जबलपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज में स्टेट कैंसर इंस्टीट्यूट निर्माण की प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति तथा यहां स्वीकृत 250 पदों में से 20 पदों को स्कूल ऑफ एक्सीलेंस इन पलमोनरी मेडिसिन में अंतरण।
  • जबलपुर में ग्राम गधेरी में राज्य न्यायिक अकादमी की स्थापना के लिए सैद्धांतिक सहमति।
  • सीहोर जिले की सीप-अंबर सिंचाई कॉम्प्लेक्स परियोजना की प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति।
