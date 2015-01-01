पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिलावट से मुक्त होगा मध्य प्रदेश:सीएम शिवराज ने लैब में हल्दी में मिलावट की जांच कराई; कहा- मिलावटखोरों को छोड़ेंगे नहीं, उन्हें कुचल देंगे

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
मंत्रालय में मिलावट से मुक्ति अभियान की शुरुआत करते सीएम शिवराज ने लैब में हल्दी में की जाने वाली मिलावट और उसकी जांच को नजदीक से समझा।
  • आज से 'मिलावट से मुक्ति' अभियान की शुरुआत; 9 संभागीय चलित लैब को हरी झंडी दिखाई गई

मध्य प्रदेश अब मिलावट से मुक्त होगा। बुधवार को सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने अभियान के शुरुआत की। इसके तहत प्रदेश के लिए 9 चलित खाद्य लैब को हरी झंडी दिखाई गई। मंत्रालय में अभियान का शुभारंभ करते हुए शिवराज ने लैब में हल्दी में मिलावट की जांच भी कराई। उन्होंने कहा कि खाने की चीजों पर मिलावट करने वालों को छोड़ेंगे नहीं। हमारी सरकार उन्हें कुचल देगी।

9 संभागीय चलित लैब को हरी झंडी दिखाने के पहले सीएम शिवराज ने हल्दी में मिलावट की जांच कराई। इसे शिवराज ने देखा। इसके बाद बोले- हल्दी में ऐसे तत्व मिला देते हैं, जिससे कैंसर तक हो सकता है। दूध-घी, पनीर और अन्य खाद्य पदार्थों में ऐसी चीजें मिला दी जाती है, जिससे कई तरह की घातक बीमारियां हो सकती हैं। ऐसे में हमारी जिम्मेदारी और कर्तव्य है कि लोगों को खाद्य पदार्थ शुद्ध मिलें। ऐसा अफसरों को सुनिश्चित करना होगा।

सीएम शिवराज ने मिलावट खोरी के खिलाफ अभियान की शुरुआत की।
सीएम ने कहा कि कुछ स्वार्थी लोग खाद्य सामग्री में कई तरह की मिलावट करते हैं। इसे सख्ती से रोका जाएगा। हालांकि शिवराज ने ये स्पष्ट किया है कि अभियान उनके खिलाफ है जो मिलावटखोरी कर रहे हैं। छोटे-छोटे व्यापारी और दुकानदारों के खिलाफ नहीं हैं। बड़े मिलावटखोरों को छोड़ेंगे नहीं, उन्हें कुचल देंगे। जिला कलेक्टर ऐसे लोगों के बारे में खुफिया जानकारी एकत्र करेंगे। सीएम ने लोगों से अपील की है कि ऐसे लोगों की जानकारी खुलकर दें। उनका नाम भी सामने नहीं आएगा। प्रदेश में मिलावट के दंश को हर हाल में समाप्त किया जाएगा।

बता दें कि बीते हफ्ते भोपाल में प्रशासन और खाद्य अमले ने बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए नकली घी बनाने के एक बड़ी फैक्ट्री को पकड़ा था, यहां पर 400 किलो नकली घी, 1800 किलो वनस्पति घी और 40 कैन तेल पकड़ा गया था। इसकी सीएम शिवराज ने सराहना की थी और प्रदेशभर में मिलावट खोरी के खिलाफ अभियान चलाने का आदेश दिया था।

