भोपाल में प्रशासन की सख्ती:सरकारी भूमि पर कब्जा करने वालों पर सख्त कार्रवाई आगे भी होगी; नगरीय विकास मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह की सफाई- कोर्ट के स्टे वाले निर्माण नहीं हुई कार्रवाई

भोपाल19 मिनट पहले
भोपाल में विधायक आरिफ मसूद के कॉलेज पर हुई कार्रवाई के बाद मीडिया से रूबरू हुए नगरीय विकास एवं प्रशासन मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह।
  • मध्य प्रदेश में सरकारी भूमि पर अवैध कब्जा करने वालों से शिवराज सरकार सख्ती से निपटेगी

मध्य प्रदेश में सरकारी भूमि पर कब्जा करने वालों पर सख्त कार्रवाई आगे भी जारी रहेगी। सरकार में नगरीय विकास मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि प्रदेश में सरकारी भूमि पर अवैध कब्जा करने वालों से शिवराज सरकार सख्ती से निपटेगी। साथ ही उन्होंने भोपाल मध्य के विधायक आरिफ मसूद के कॉलेज पर हुई कार्रवाई के बाद सफाई दी कि कोर्ट के स्टे वाले अवैध निर्माण पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है।

मीडिया से बातचीत में भूपेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि किसी भी तरह की अवैधानिक गतिविधियों में लिप्त लोगों पर सरकार सख्त कार्रवाई करेगी। खानूगांव में बने कांग्रेस विधायक आरिफ मसूद के कॉलेज पर चले प्रशासन के बुलडोजर पर कहा कि प्रदेश में आगे भी इस तरह की कोई अवैध गतिविधि सामने आती है तो सरकार उस पर सख्त कार्रवाई करेगी।

कांग्रेस द्वारा इसे बदले की कार्रवाई बताने के आरोप पर मंत्री भूपेन्द्र सिंह ने कहा कि ये निर्माण कैचमेंट एरिया में हुआ है और प्रशासन ने उसी अवैध निर्माण पर कार्रवाई की है। उन्होंने बताया कि कॉलेज के जिस हिस्से पर कोर्ट का स्टे ऑर्डर है वहां कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। कार्रवाई सिर्फ उसी निर्माण पर हुई है जिस पर कोर्ट का स्टे नहीं है।

