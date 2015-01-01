पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिलावटखोरी के खिलाफ बड़ा अभियान:सीएम शिवराज ने कहा- नकली एवं मिलावटी खाद्य सामग्री बनाकर बेचने वालों के खिलाफ कठोर कार्रवाई करें

भोपाल24 मिनट पहले
मध्य प्रदेश सरकार मिलावट खोरी के खिलाफ बड़ा अभियान चलाने जा रही है।
  • शिवराज ने भोपाल में नकली घी पकड़ने की कार्रवाई की तारीफ की
  • सीएम ने कहा जनता को शुद्ध सामग्री उपलब्ध कराना हमारा कर्तव्य

शिवराज सरकार मिलावट खोरी के खिलाफ बड़ा अभियान चलाने जा रही है। शनिवार को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने खाद्य पदार्थों में मिलावट खोरी को रोकने को लेकर महत्वपूर्ण बैठक बुलाई। इसमें सीएम ने निर्देश दिए कि नकली एवं मिलावटी खाद्य सामग्री बनाने और बेचने वालों की जड़ पर प्रहार करें। ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ कठोर कार्रवाई करें, जिससे प्रदेश में कोई भी नकली सामग्री बनाने और बेचने से डरे। सीएम ने कहा कि जनता को शुद्ध सामग्री देना हमारा हमारा कर्तव्य है।

हालांकि मुख्यमंत्री ने ये भी स्पष्ट किया है कि विशेष ध्यान रखा जाए कि ईमानदारी से व्यापार-व्यवसाय करने वालों को कोई परेशानी न हो। वे निर्भय होकर अपना व्यापार-व्यवसाय करें। लेकिन जनता के स्वास्थ्य के साथ खिलवाड़ करने वालों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। उन्होंने भोपाल में नकली घी के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई की तारीफ की। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश के सभी जिलों में इस प्रकार की कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए।

मुख्यमंत्री ने निर्देश दिए कि खाद्य सामग्री के सेंपल लिए जाने से उनकी लैब में जांच तथा नकली पाए जाने पर रिपोर्ट को कोर्ट में प्रस्तुत किए जाने की प्रक्रिया में देरी नहीं होनी चाहिए, जिससे अपराधी को समय पर सजा मिल सके।

9 चलित लैब चलेंगी

प्रदेश में खाद्य सामग्री की जांच और सैंपल लेने के लिए प्रदेश में 9 चलित प्रयोग शालाएं चलाई जाएंगी। ये मौके पर ही खाद्य सामग्री की जाँच कर उसकी रिपोर्ट दे सकेगी। प्रदेश की खाद्य सामग्री की जांच लैब में प्रतिमाह एक हजार नमूने की टेस्टिंग क्षमता है। इस क्षमता को बढ़ाया जाए। इसके साथ ही इंदौर, ग्वालियर, जबलपुर में तीन नई लैब बनाई जाएंगी।

