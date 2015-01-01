पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीएम की VC:मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह पीएम मोदी को मध्य प्रदेश में कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति बताएंगे

भाेपालएक घंटा पहले
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की वर्तमान स्थिति की समीक्षा और टीका वितरण की रणनीति को लेकर चर्चा कर रहे हैं। इस बैठक में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान भी शामिल हुए।
  • मप्र में भोपाल, इंदौर, ग्वालियर सहित सात जिलों में गया है नाइट कर्फ्यू

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज सभी राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ बैठक कर रहे हैं। इस बैठक में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चाैहान वीडियाे कान्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए शामिल हुए। प्रधानमंत्री कोरोना की स्थिति की समीक्षा करने के साथ वैक्सीन के वितरण की रणनीति को लेकर मुख्यमंत्रियों से चर्चा कर रहे हैं। वर्चुअल मीटिंग के माध्यम से चल रही यह बैठक दो चरणों में होगी। पहले चरण में प्रधानमंत्री उन आठ राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों से बात कर रहे हैं, जहां कोरोना का कहर सबसे ज्यादा है। इसके बाद दोपहर 12 बजे से बाकी बचे राज्यों की स्थिति पर समीक्षा होगी।

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी कोरोना की स्थिति की समीक्षा के लिए अब तक कई बार राज्यों के साथ बैठक कर चुके हैं। मध्य प्रदेश की वर्तमान स्थिति की बात करें तो पिछले एक सप्ताह में कोरोना केस तेजी से बढ़े हैं। जिसे देखते हुए भोपाल, इंदौर और ग्वालियर सहित सात जिलों में नाइट कर्फ्यू भी लगाया गया है। केंद्र सरकार की ओर से लगातार यह प्रयास भी हो रहे हैं कि जब भी कोरोना का टीका उपलब्ध होगा, उसके सुचारू वितरण की व्यवस्था हो सके।

भारत फिलहाल पांच वैक्सीन तैयार करने की दिशा में आगे बढ़ रहा हैं। इनमें से चार परीक्षण के दूसरे या तीसरे चरण में हैं जबकि एक पहले या दूसरे चरण में है।

एमपी की तैयारी

कोरोना के टीके को लेकर मध्य प्रदेश सरकार ने तैयारी कर ली है। जिसके मुताबिक सबसे पहले प्रदेश के 5 लाख स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को यह टीका लगाया जाएगा। इसके बाद प्रदेश के करीब 30 लाख लोग जो 60 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के हैं, उन्हें यह टीका लगाया जाएगा।

