  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet Meeting Decision On Love Jihad Law, China Firecrackers Ban And Hindu Devi Devta Poster

शिवराज सरकार का बड़ा निर्णय:मध्य प्रदेश में लव जिहाद के लिए बनेगा सख्त कानून; चाइनीज पटाखे बेचने पर दो साल की सजा का प्रावधान, पटाखों पर देवी-देवताओं की तस्वीरें भी बैन

भोपाल25 मिनट पहले
शिवराज सरकार ने मध्य प्रदेश में लव जिहाद को लेकर कानून बनाने का निर्णय लिया है। इसके साथ ही चाइनीज पटाखों पर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है।
  • चाइनीज पटाखों पर बैन के साथ ही अगर बिकते मिले तो एक्सप्लोसिव एक्ट के तहत होगी कार्रवाई
  • बेटियों से अपराध करने वालों के खिलाफ होगी सख्त कार्रवाई, प्रदेश में स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स का गठन

मध्य प्रदेश में लव जिहाद पर रोक लगाने के लिए कानून बनेगा। बुधवार को शिवराज सरकार ने बड़ा निर्णय लिया। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा कि लव जिहाद और शादी के लिए धर्म परिवर्तन किसी भी रूप में मान्य नहीं होगा। यह पूर्ण रूप से अवैध और गैर-कानूनी है। इसके खिलाफ प्रदेश में कानून बनाया जाएगा। बुधवार को सीएम शिवराज प्रदेश की कानून व्यवस्था की गृहमंत्री और पुलिस प्रशासन के आला अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर रहे थे।

इसके साथ ही सरकार ने बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए चाइनीज पटाखों पर बैन लगा दिया है। अगर बाजार में चाइनीज पटाखे बिकते मिले तो एक्सप्लोसिव एक्ट के तहत होगी कार्रवाई और इसमें दो साल तक की सजा का प्रावधान होगा। सरकार ने बेटियों से अपराध करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने का फैसला किया है। इसके लिए स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स का गठन किया गया है। सीएम शिवराज ने गृह विभाग को निर्देश दिए हैं कि प्रदेश में अपराधी तत्वों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई होगी। इस संबंध में नियमित रूप से फॉलोअप किया जाएगा।

सरकार ने लोगों से अपील की है कि दीपावली पर चाइना का सामान न खरीदें मिट्टी के दीये खरीदने की अपील की है। उन्होंने कहा कि दिवाली के दौरान मिट्टी के दिए खरीदें, जिससे स्थानीय कुम्हारों को रोजगार मिले। अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह राजेश राजौरा ने बताया कि विस्फोटक अधिनियम की धारा 9-बी (1) (बी) के अंतर्गत अवैध पटाखों के भंडारण,‍ वितरण तथा विक्रय एवं उपयोग पर 02 साल की सजा का प्रावधान है। इसलिए कोई भी चीनी पटाखों का भंडारण, वितरण, विक्रय अथवा उपयोग न किया जाए।

चिटफंड कंपनियों के विरूद्ध कार्रवाई करें

मुख्यमंत्री ने निर्देश दिए कि प्रदेश में रेत आदि खनिजों का अवैध रूप से खनन एवं परिवहन सख्ती से रोका जाए। इसी के साथ जो लाइसेंसधारी ठेकेदार हैं, उन्हें पूरा संरक्षण प्रदाय किया जाए। साथ ही फर्जी चिटफंड कंपनियों के विरूद्ध कठोर कार्रवाई हो, जिससे कोई जनता को ठग ना सके। इस संबंध में केवल इन कंपनियों के एजेंटों के विरूद्ध कार्रवाई से काम नहीं चलेगा, उनके मालिकों के खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई की जाए।

