पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मेड इन इंडिया पटाखे ही बिकेंगे:राज्य में विदेशी पटाखों की बिक्री पर लगा प्रतिबंध; नियम तोड़ने पर लाइसेंस निरस्त होगा, उपचुनाव के चलते चार दिन दबाकर रखा गया आदेश

भोपाल10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मध्य प्रदेश सरकार ने राज्य में विदेशी पटाखों की बिक्री पर रोक लगा दी है, अगर बिकते पाए गए तो व्यापारी पर कार्रवाई होगी।
  • कलेक्टर ने कहा कि भोपाल जिले में विदेशी पटाखों पर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध रहेगा
  • राजस्थान सरकार दिवाली पर पटाखों की बिक्री पर तीन दिन पहले लगा चुकी है प्रतिबंध

मध्य प्रदेश में विदेशी पटाखों की बिक्री पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है। केंद्र के आदेश के बाद गृह विभाग ने कलेक्टरों को इस संबंध में निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। साथ ही 125 डेसीबल से ज्यादा आवाज़ के उपयोग पर भी पाबंदी लगाई गई है। आदेश में कलेक्टर्स को कहा गया है कि वह पटाखा बाजार पहुंचकर जांच कराएं। अगर विदेशी पटाखे बिकते मिलें तो बेचने वाला का लाइसेंस रद्द किया जाए।

दिवाली पर पटाखा बाजार पूरी तरह से सज कर तैयार है। इस बीच राज्य सरकार में पटाखों की बिक्री पर प्रतिबंध लगाने का आदेश जारी कर दिया। यदि कोई भी व्यापारी विदेशी पटाखे बेचते हुए पकड़ा गया तो उसके खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए तत्काल लाइसेंस निरस्त कर दिया जाएगा। आदेश के मुताबिक, किसी भी दुकान पर केवल मेड इन इंडिया पटाखे और आतिशबाजी की सामग्री ही बेची जाएगी।

गृह विभाग ने चार दिन बाद जारी किया आदेश।
गृह विभाग ने चार दिन बाद जारी किया आदेश।

कलेक्टर अविनाश लवानिया ने कहा कि कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन हो और बिना मास्क वाले व्यक्तियों को पटाखा विक्रय ना हो इसका भी दुकानदारों को निर्देश दे। अस्थाई पटाखा दुकानों को इस प्रकार से लगवाया जाए कि कोविड-19 संक्रमण से बचा जा सके। कलेक्टर ने कहा है कि जिले में विदेशी पटाखों के विक्रय पर पूर्णतः प्रतिबंध करवाने और विदेशी पटाखें नहीं बेचे जाएंगे, इसके लिए सभी पटाखा विक्रेताओं को सूचना दे दी गई है।

दरअसल, दिवाली के समय बाजार में चीनी पटाखों की भरमार रहती थी। यह पटाखे पर्यावरण के लिए भी नुकसान दायक होते थे। इनसे ध्वनि और वायु प्रदूषण की संभावना अधिक होती थी। लेकिन अब जब देश में आत्मनिर्भर होने और स्थानीय उत्पाद को बढ़ावा देने पर जोर है, ऐसे में भारत सरकार के वाणिज्य मंत्रालय ने राज्य सरकारों को विदेशी पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध को लेकर निर्देश जारी किए थे। जिसको लेकर प्रदेश का गृह मंत्रालय सख्त है और बाजार में विदेशी पटाखों की बिक्री प्रतिबंधित कर दिया है। इसके लिए गृह सचिव ने सभी जिला कलेक्टर और पुलिस अधीक्षकों को निर्देश जारी कर दिया है, जिसमें विदेशी पटाखों की बिक्री पर सख्ती से रोक लगाने के निर्देश दिए है।

आदेश में कहा गया...

  • पटाखा व्यापारी 125 डेसीबल से अधिक आवाज वाले पटाखे पर पाबंदी।
  • किसी व्यापारी के पास 125 डेसीबल से अधिक आवाज वाले पटाखे मिले तो पुलिस और जिला प्रशासन उन दुकान को तत्काल सील करें।
  • ब्रांडेड कंपनी के पटाखे ही व्यापारी बेचें।
  • पीसीबी पटाखों से हो रहे प्रदूषण की जांच करें।

गृह विभाग ने चार दिन आदेश को दबाकर रखा

बताया जा रहा है कि गृह विभाग का ये आदेश चार दिन पहले निकला था, लेकिन इसे उपचुनाव को देखते जारी नहीं किया गया था। अब मतदान होने के बाद इसे जारी कर दिया गया है। इसके पहले राजस्थान सरकार अपने यहां पर पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध लगा चुकी है, जिसके खिलाफ पटाखा एसोसिएशन और व्यापारी हाईकोर्ट चले गए थे। इस मामले में सुनवाई होनी है।

वहीं कोरोना काल में पटाखों पर बैन के लिए इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन ने छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल को पत्र लिखकर मांग की है कि पटाखों के कारण प्रदूषण बढ़ेगा और कोरोना के मरीजों को इससे खतरा बढ़ सकता है। इसलिए पटाखों की बिक्री पर रोक लगाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें