लंच पॉलिटिक्स:भाजपा का लंच के बहाने 10 नवंबर के रिजल्ट को लेकर 5 स्टार होटल में मंथन; शिवराज ने कहा- फुरसत में बैठेंगे, खाना खाएंगे, गप्प भी करेंगे

भोपाल37 मिनट पहले
भोपाल के होटल जहानुमां रिट्रीट में हुई भाजपा प्रबंध कमेटी की बैठक में प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा उनके बायीं तरफ सीएम शिवराज और दाईं तरफ प्रदेश संगठन महामंत्री सुहास भगत बैठे हैं।
  • भाजपा प्रबंध समिति ने चुनाव प्रभारियों से लिया फीडबैक, हर सीट की गणित बिठाई गई
  • वीडी शर्मा ने कहा कि हम हमेशा सुकून में रहते हैं, परिणामों की कोई चिंता नहीं

मध्य प्रदेश में 28 सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव को लेकर दोनों ही दलों का मंथन जारी है। भाजपा ने गुरुवार को लंच के बहाने 10 नवंबर को आने वाले उपचुनाव के परिणामों को लेकर होटल जहांनुमा रिट्रीट (5 स्टार होटल) में मंथन किया। होटल पहुंचे सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान जब लंच को लेकर पूछा गया तो उन्होंने कहा- ' कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ फुरसत से बैठेंगे, खाना खाएंगे और गप्प भी करेंगे। आरिफ मसूद के कॉलेज पर हुई कार्रवाई को लेकर सीएम ने इतना ही कहा, 'चलने दो।'

लंच में बड़ी संख्या में भाजपा पदाधिकारी पहुंचे।
लंच में बड़ी संख्या में भाजपा पदाधिकारी पहुंचे।

इस लंच में भाजपा प्रबंध समिति ने चुनाव प्रभारियों से एक-एक सीट का फीडबैक लिया है। यहां पर हर सीट की जीत-हार की गणित बिठाई गई है। इसमें शिवराज सिंह चौहान, प्रदेश संगठन के वरिष्ठ नेता, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा, प्रदेश संगठन महामंत्री सुहास भगत समेत शिवराज सरकार के तमाम मंत्री और संगठन पदाधिकारी शामिल हुए। इससे पहले सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान सुबह संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत से मिलने शारदा विहार पहुंचे थे। सूत्र बताते हैं कि संघ प्रमुख से मुलाकात में उपचुनाव और उसके परिणामों पर चर्चा हुई है।

होटल में हुई बैठक में मीडिया की एंट्री नहीं दी गई। न ही इस बैठक की तस्वीरें पार्टी की तरफ से जारी की गईं। इससे जाहिर होता है कि बैठक में लंच से परे चुनाव परिणामों पर गहन मंत्रणा हुई है। भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा ने कहा कि हम हमेशा सुकून में रहते हैं, परिणामों की कोई चिंता नहीं है। कार्यकर्ताओं के चेहरे बता रहे हैं कि 10 नवंबर को नतीजे क्या आने वाले हैं। भाजपा किसी तरह की टेंशन में नहीं है। हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं ने मेहनत की है, आज उन्हें संगठन की तरफ से लंच दिया गया है।

भाजपा को सबसे बड़ी चिंता 9 सीटों पर

भारतीय जनता पार्टी को सरकार बरकरार रखने के लिए 9 सीटों की ही जरूरत है। जिन 28 सीटों पर चुनाव हुए, उनमें से 9 सीटें अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित हैं। 2018 के चुनाव में भाजपा को इन सीटों पर मुंह की खानी पड़ी थी और दलित वर्ग पर पकड़ भी कमजोर हो गई थी। वर्ष 2000 से 2015 तक संघ ने इस वर्ग के बीच में मेहनत की थी और कांग्रेस से दूर कर दलित वर्ग का पार्टी से जोड़ने का किया था। लेकिन शिवराज सरकार इसे संभाल नहीं सकी, यही वजह है कि यह वर्ग कांग्रेस की तरफ झुक गया था।

