पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Shivraj Singh Chouhan News, Madhya Pradesh CM Reaction After Republic Tv Editor in chief Arnab Goswami Arrested

अर्नब की गिरफ्तारी का मामला:शिवराज का कांग्रेस पर बड़ा हमला- गोस्वामी की गिरफ्तारी लोकतंत्र का गला घोटने की कोशिश, कांग्रेस के इशारे पर हुई है बर्बर कार्रवाई

भोपाल6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीएम शिवराज ने पत्रकार अर्नब गोस्वामी की गिरफ्तारी का विरोध किया है। उन्होंने ये बर्बर कार्रवाई कांग्रेस के इशारे पर हुई।
  • मुंबई पुलिस ने बुधवार को सुबह रिपब्लिक टीवी के एडिटर इन चीफ अर्नब गोस्वामी को उनके घर से हिरासत में लिया है

मुंबई पुलिस ने बुधवार सुबह रिपब्लिक टीवी के एडिटर इन चीफ अर्नब गोस्वामी को उनके घर से हिरासत में ले लिया है। गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में कई भाजपा नेताओं ने प्रतिक्रियाएं दी हैं। मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने इसे लोकतंत्र का गला घोंटने की कार्रवाई बताया है।

सीएम शिवराज ने कहा कि 'महाराष्ट्र में अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता कुचल दी गई। सवाल अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का नहीं बल्कि लोकतंत्र का गला घोंट दिया गया। देश के प्रतिष्ठित पत्रकार अर्णब गोस्वामी के खिलाफ कांग्रेस के इशारे पर ये बर्बर कार्रवाई की गई है। कांग्रेस की कुत्सित मानसिकता एक बार फिर से सामने आ गई है। ये वही कांग्रेस है, जिसने इमर्जेंसी में लोकतंत्र को कुचला था। अभिव्यक्ति की आजादी छीन ली थी, पत्रकारिता कुचल दी गई थी, लेकिन अंतत: जनता ने कुचलने वाली मानसिकता को कुचल दिया।'

सीएम आगे कहा कि 'लोकतंत्र को कुचलने का और अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता को रौंदने का महाराष्ट्र सरकार का ये प्रयास कभी सफल नहीं होगा। जब भी किसी ने लोकतंत्र को कुचलने की कोशिश की है तो अंतत: उसे परिणाम भुगतना पड़ा है। इस लोकतंत्र विरोधी कदम की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं।'

वीडी शर्मा ने कहा- कांग्रेस की इमर्जेंसी वाली मानसिकता बरकरार
इधर, भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा ने कांग्रेस की इमर्जेंसी वाली मानसिकता बताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि, ' इस कार्रवाई में शिवसेना उनके साथ है। आज अर्नब गोस्वामी को गिरफ्तार करके महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने लोकतंत्र के चौथे स्तंभ को कुचलने का काम किया है। इंतजार कर रहा हूं कि समय - समय पर प्रेस की आज़ादी की दुहाई देने वाले कब बाहर निकलेंगे?'

सीएम का ट्वीट

ये है मामला
मुंबई पुलिस ने बुधवार सुबह रिपब्लिक टीवी के एडिटर इन चीफ अर्नब गोस्वामी को उनके घर से हिरासत में ले लिया है। इसको लेकर अर्नब ने मुंबई पुलिस पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। रिपब्लिक टीवी की ओर से अर्नब के घर की एक लाइव फुटेज को दिखाया गया, जिसमें पुलिस और अर्नब के बीच झड़प होती दिख रही थी। बताया गया है कि पुलिस ने अर्नब गोस्‍वामी को एक इंटीरियर डिजाइनर की आत्महत्या से जुड़े दो साल पुराने मामले में गिरफ्तार किया है। यह मामला पहले बंद हो गया था, लेकिन पिछले दिनों इस मामले में फिर से जांच के आदेश दिए गए हैं।

पुलिस जब अर्नब गोस्वामी को ले जा रही थी, तो तब उन्होंने कहा था कि मुझे पुलिस ने मारा है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई ने बताया कि अर्नब को उनके घर से अलीबाग पुलिस स्टेशन ले जाया गया था। इस गिरफ्तारी पर देश के तमाम मंत्रियों की प्रतिक्रियाएं सामने आ रही हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफ्लोरिडा तय करता है व्हाइट हाउस; हमारे यूपी-राजस्थान जैसा, यहां ट्रम्प जीते; एरिजोना बंगाल जैसा, यहां बाइडेन आगे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें