शिवराज पर आचार्य प्रमोद कृष्णम का बड़ा हमला:मारीच, कंस और सकुनी का निचोड़ है ये मामा; भाजपा ने कहा- कमलनाथ प्रदेश के भांजे-भांजियों से माफी मांगें

भोपाल19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आचार्य प्रमोद कृष्णम ने शिवराज पर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी की, इस पर भाजपा करेगी चुनाव आयोग में शिकायत।
  • भाजपा आज करेगी आचार्य कृष्णम की चुनाव आयोग से शिकायत, भाजपा ने कहा कि प्रचार पर प्रतिबंध लगे

उपचुनाव की सरगर्मी चरम पर है। जैसे-जैसे चुनाव की तारीख नजदीक आ रही है नेताओं की जुबानी जंग भी बढ़ रही है। कमलनाथ, इमरती देवी के बाद अब कांग्रेस नेता आचार्य प्रमोद कृष्णम ने शिवराज पर बड़ा हमला किया है। उन्होंने शिवराज की तुलना तीन मामाओं कंस, शकुनि और मारीच से कर दी है। इस पर भाजपा ने कड़ी आपत्ति जताई है। भाजपा आज चुनाव आयोग से आचार्य कृष्णम की शिकायत करेगी।

आचार्य प्रमोद कृष्णम जौरा में राजस्थान के पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री सचिन पायलट की सभा में उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने इतिहास पढ़ा है। त्रेता में मामा मारीच हुए। द्वापर युग में कंस मामा का नाम रहा। उसके बाद शकुनि मामा ने छल व प्रपंच से पांडवों को बर्बाद कर दिया। तीनों मामाओं का कमीनापन निचोड़ दिया जाए तो उससे मिलकर शिवराज मामा बनता है।

कृष्णम इतने पर ही नहीं रुके, उन्होंने कहा कि 'शिवराज ऐसे व्यक्ति हैं, जो 15 साल सीएम रहने के बाद भी उनकी सत्ता की भूख कम नहीं हुई। इसके लिए उन्होंने वोट-सपोर्ट व मेंडेट का गला घोंट दिया।'

कृष्णम ने कहा- "पहला मामा मारीच जिसने रूप बदलकर सीता माता का हरण कराया था। दूसरा मामा कंस, जिसने अपनी सत्ता को बचाने के लिए बहन के बच्चों को मार दिया और तीसरा मामा शकुनि, जिसने छल-फरेब करके पांडवों का सर्वनाश करना चाहता था। इन तीनों मामाओं को मिला दें तो मामा शिवराज बनता है।

आचार्य कृष्णम के प्रचार पर प्रतिबंध लगाए कांग्रेस
भाजपा प्रवक्ता रजनीश अग्रवाल ने कहा कि 'कांग्रेस के अधिकृत स्टार प्रचारक प्रमोद कृष्णन द्वारा जिस प्रकार की अभद्र आपत्तिजनक और शर्मनाक भाषण मुरैना जिले में कांग्रेस के मंच से दिया गया वह कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कमल नाथ जी की जिम्मेदारी है। कमलनाथ जी प्रदेश के लाखों भांजे-भांजियों से क्षमा याचना करें और प्रमोद कृष्णम को प्रचार करने पर प्रतिबंध लगाएं। क्या स्वयं कांग्रेस ऐसी भाषा का विरोध कर निर्वाचन आयोग में शिकायत करेगी?'

