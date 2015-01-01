पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Shivraj Singh Chouhan; MP CM Today In Bjp Bhopal Office After Meeting Rss Chief Bhaiyyaji Joshi

वोटिंग के बाद भाजपा की तीसरी बैठक:मतगणना और चुनाव परिणामों को लेकर रणनीति तैयार करने में जुटी भाजपा; चुनाव प्रभारियों और जिला अध्यक्षों से लिया जा रहा है फीडबैक

भोपाल20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भोपाल में भाजपा के प्रदेश कार्यालय में जुटे हैं प्रदेश भर के नेता। सीएम शिवराज, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा ले रहे हैं फीडबैक बैठक।
  • इससे पहले सर कार्यवाह भैया जी जोशी से मिलने समिधा पहुंचे थे सीएम शिवराज
  • भाजपा ने प्रदेश के सभी विधायकों को भोपाल बुलाया, एक-एक से होगी चर्चा

भाजपा के प्रदेश दफ्तर में 10 नवंबर को होने वाली मतगणना को लेकर महत्वपूर्ण बैठक शुरू हो गई है। इसमें प्रदेश भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता और सभी 28 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के चुनाव प्रभारी, सहप्रभारी और जिला अध्यक्ष भी भाग ले रहे हैं। इनसे चुनाव का फीडबैक लिया जाएगा। साथ ही मतगणना और उसके बाद की स्थिति को लेकर भी मंथन होगा। कांग्रेस के बाद अब भाजपा ने सभी विधायकों को भोपाल बुला लिया है है और एक-एक विधायक से चर्चा की जा रही है।

इससे पहले मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा दो और बैठकें ले चुके हैं। एक बैठक सीएम हाउस पर हुई थी, वहीं दूसरी बैठक जहांनुमा रिसॉर्ट में प्रदेश प्रबंध कमेटी की थी। इसमें 28 सीटों का फीडबैक लिया गया था। हर सीट का हिसाब-किताब लिया गया था।

चुनाव प्रभारियों की बैठक में शामिल विधायक।
चुनाव प्रभारियों की बैठक में शामिल विधायक।

समिधा में भैया जी जोशी से मिले सीएम शिवराज

इससे पहले सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान समिधा पहुंचे और वहां उन्होंने आरएसएस के सर कार्यवाह भैया जी जोशी से मिले। संघ के सर कार्यवाह से मिलने के दौरान 28 सीटों पर हुए उप चुनाव को लेकर चर्चा हुई। सीएम शिवराज ने उन्हें फीडबैक भी दिया है। सीएम दो दिन पहले शारदा विहार में तीन दिन से चल रही आरएसएस की महत्वपूर्ण बैठक में भोपाल आए संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत से मिलने भी पहुंचे थे। चुनाव प्रभारियों की बैठक से पहले संघ के सर कार्यवाह भैया जी जोशी से मिलने को अलग नजरिए से देखा जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविज्ञान का नोबेल जीतने वाले पहले भारतीय के नाम पर बने इंस्ट्रूमेंट ने चांद पर खोजा पानी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें