सांची सीट पर भाजपा चिंतित:हॉट सीट सांची में 10 दिन के अंदर तीसरी बार प्रचार करने आएंगे शिवराज; यहां स्वास्थ्य मंत्री प्रभुराम चौधरी प्रत्याशी, इस बार साथ होंगी उमा भारती

भोपाल34 मिनट पहले
सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान और पूर्व सीएम उमा भारती आज सांची में एक मंच पर होंगे। नाराज शेजवार को साधने की कोशिश भी होगी।- फाइल फोटो
  • सांची विधानसभा सीट पर चुनाव प्रचार के लिए शिवराज और उमा एक मंच पर होंगे तो शेजवार भी आ सकते हैं
  • सांची में गौरीशंकर शेजवार की नाराजगी को देखते हुए प्रभुराम चौधरी के लिए भाजपा ने पूरी ताकत झोंकी

मध्य प्रदेश की हॉट सीट में से एक सांची में 10 दिन के अंदर तीसरी बार मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान​​ प्रचार करने आएंगे। यहां पर भाजपा प्रत्याशी स्वास्थ्य मंत्री प्रभुराम चौधरी प्रत्याशी हैं। इस बार उनके साथ उमा भारती होंगी। माना जा रहा है कि सांची विधानसभा सीट पर चुनाव प्रचार के लिए शिवराज और उमा भारती एक मंच पर होंगे तो गौरी शंकर शेजवार भी आ सकते हैं।

प्रभुराम चौधरी सांची विधानसभा सीट से 2018 में कांग्रेस के टिकट पर चुनाव जीते थे। ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया समर्थक चौधरी को चुनाव जिताने के लिए भाजपा ने यहां पूरी ताकत झोंक दी है। सीएम शिवराज और उमा भारती अलग-अलग यहां पहले सभाएं कर चुके हैं। शिवराज कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के गांव जाकर कार्यकर्ताओं से संवाद कर चुके हैं। अब दोनों एक मंच पर आकर चौधरी के लिए वोट मांगेंगे।

पार्टी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सहित कई दिग्गज नेता और मंत्री यहां भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं व मतदाताओं से चौधरी को वोट देने की अपील करने के लिए गांव-गलियों की खाक छान रहे हैं। भाजपा की यहां चिंता का कारण प्रतिद्वंद्वी कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी नहीं, बल्कि भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की नाराजगी है। यहां के कद्दावर भाजपा नेता व पूर्व मंत्री डॉ गौरीशंकर शेजवार 40 साल से सक्रिय रहे और 5 चुनाव जीत चुके हैं।

शेजवार 35 साल से राजनीतिक प्रतिद्वंद्वी रहे कांग्रेस के चौधरी के भाजपा में शामिल होने से नाराज बताए जा रहे हैं। अभी तक शेजवार ने चौधरी के साथ मंच साझा नहीं किया है। इसलिए भाजपा को यह भय है कि कार्यकर्ता और शेजवार समर्थक मतदाता प्रभुराम चौधरी को स्वीकार करेंगे या नहीं। इसी आशंका के चलते भाजपा नेतृत्व पूरी ताकत के साथ डॉ चौधरी के प्रचार में उतर आया है।

गौरीशंकर शेजवार उमा भारती समर्थक रहे हैं। इसलिए पार्टी ने भारती को यहां प्रचार के लिए बुलाया है। अब तक उमा भारती भी शेजवार को चौधरी के समर्थन में मंच पर नहीं ला सकी हैं। उम्मीद की जा रही है कि बुधवार को सीएम शिवराज और उमा भारती जब एक मंच पर होंगे तो शेजवार भी आ सकते हैं।

