उपचुनाव में बयानबाजी:शिवराज ने ली कमलनाथ की चुटकी; बोले- दाग बड़े गहरे हैं, बेनकाब चेहरे हैं, दुनियाभर के वॉशिंग पाउडर ले आएं, तो भी दाग नहीं धुलेंगे

भोपाल19 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ को घेरते हुए कहा कि उनके दाग कभी नहीं धुलेंगे।
  • मुख्‍यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने भी कमल नाथ पर हमला बोलते हुए उन्‍हें दागी करार दिया है

मध्य प्रदेश में 28 विधानसभा सीटों पर हो रहे उपचुनाव के लिए चुनाव प्रचार अंतिम चरण में है। इस दौरान भाजपा और कांग्रेस नेता एक-दूसरे पर जमकर आरोप-प्रत्यारोप लगा रहे हैं। एक दिन पहले ही भाजपा अध्‍यक्ष वीडी शर्मा ने कमलनाथ पर 15 महीने के कार्यकाल में करोड़ों का भ्रष्‍टाचार करने के आरोप लगाए। अब मुख्‍यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने शुक्रवार को कमलनाथ पर हमला बोलते हुए उन्‍हें दागी करार दिया ।

सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा, 'कमलनाथ जी कहते हैं कि वो बिलकुल बेदाग हैं। दाग बड़े गहरे हैं, बेनकाब चेहरे हैं। अगर दुनिया भर के वॉशिंग पाउडर भी ले आएं तो वो दाग धुल नहीं सकते। और इसलिए कम से कम कमलनाथ खुद को बेदाग न कहें।'

उपचुनाव में एक-दूसरे पर लगाते रहे आरोप

शिवराज और कमलनाथ एक-दूसरे पर लगातार आरोप-प्रत्यारोप लगाते रहे हैं। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने सीएम शिवराज को नालायक कहा था। फिर कांग्रेसी नेता ने शिवराज को भूखा-नंगा कहा। इसके बाद कमलनाथ ने कहा कि नारियल लेकर चलते हैं और जहां पर मन करता है फोड़ देते हैं। सबसे ज्यादा झूठ बोलने वाले मुख्यमंत्री जैसे आरोप लगा चुके हैं।

इसके जबाब में सीएम शिवराज भी कमलनाथ को किसानों का कर्ज नहीं माफ करने और उद्योगपति होने के आरोप लगाते रहे। गुरुवार को कमलनाथ ने सागर में शिवराज को खुली चुनौती देते हुए कहा कि मंच पर आ जाएं और बहस कर लें।

