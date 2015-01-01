पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

श्री वेंकटेश्वर की शरण में सीएम:शिवराज ने तिरुपति में भगवान श्री वेंकटेश्वर के दर्शन किए; परिवार संग कीर्तन भी गाया

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने परिवार समेत भगवान श्री वेंकटेश्वर मंदिर में दर्शन-पूजन किया।

मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने परिवार के साथ बुधवार को तिरुपति बालाजी मंदिर में भगवान वेंकटेश्वर की पूजा-अर्चना की। दर्शन के बाद पंडितों ने उन्हें रंगनायकुला मंडपम में वेदाशिर्वचनम दिया। उन्हाेंने तिरुमला में नदनीराजनम मंडपम में भजन कीर्तन कार्यक्रम में भी हिस्सा लिया। इसके बाद अखिलंदम में नारियल चढ़ाया और मनोकामना पूरी होने का आशीर्वाद लिया।

शिवराज ने महान संत श्रीमन्नारायण चिन्ना जीयर स्वामीजी के दर्शन किए। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा- सानिध्य में असीम सुख की अनुभूति हुई। स्वामीजी ने जीवन को सार्थक बनाने और समाज के कल्याण की राह दिखाई, उनके आशीर्वचन सुनकर मैं धन्य हूं। स्वामीजी के चरणों में प्रणाम करता हूं। उनका आशीर्वाद हम सभी पर बना रहे, यही प्रार्थना है।

सीएम शिवराज का ट्वीट -

तिरुपति में भगवान श्री वेंकटेश्वर मंदिर में दर्शन-पूजन कर समस्त जगत के मंगल और कल्याण के लिए प्रार्थना की। प्रभु की कृपा से हर घर समृद्ध हो, सभी स्वस्थ और खुशहाल रहें, यही कामना है।
तिरुपति में भगवान श्री वेंकटेश्वर मंदिर में दर्शन-पूजन कर समस्त जगत के मंगल और कल्याण के लिए प्रार्थना की। प्रभु की कृपा से हर घर समृद्ध हो, सभी स्वस्थ और खुशहाल रहें, यही कामना है।

बता दें कि सोमवार रात को 8 बजे भोपाल के स्टेट हैंगर से सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान परिवार समेत चौहान तिरुपति यात्रा के लिए रवाना हो गए थे। इस दौरान शमशाबाद के ग्राम मुचीनतल स्थित चिन्ना जीयर स्वामी आश्रम में रुके, फिर शिवराज ने तिरुपति में दर्शन किए और पूजा-अर्चना की। इसके बाद उन्होंने तिरुपति बालाजी मंदिर में भगवान व्यंकटेश की आराधना की। आज रात 9.30 बजे भोपाल भी पहुंच जाएंगे।

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने बुधवार को परिवार समेत तिरुपति बालाजी में भगवान श्री वेंकेटेश्वर के दर्शन किए।
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने बुधवार को परिवार समेत तिरुपति बालाजी में भगवान श्री वेंकेटेश्वर के दर्शन किए।
शिवराज ने पत्नी साधना सिंह और बेटे कार्तिकेय और कुणाल के साथ मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की।
शिवराज ने पत्नी साधना सिंह और बेटे कार्तिकेय और कुणाल के साथ मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की।
भगवान के दर्शन के बाद पंडितों ने शिवराज सिंह और साधना सिंह को रंगनायकुला मंडपम में वेदाशिर्वचनम दिया।
भगवान के दर्शन के बाद पंडितों ने शिवराज सिंह और साधना सिंह को रंगनायकुला मंडपम में वेदाशिर्वचनम दिया।
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान और उनकी पत्नी साधना सिंह ने भजन-कीर्तन में भी हिस्सा लिया।
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान और उनकी पत्नी साधना सिंह ने भजन-कीर्तन में भी हिस्सा लिया।
सीएम ने आश्रम से निकलते समय सभी साधुओं को प्रणाम किया।
सीएम ने आश्रम से निकलते समय सभी साधुओं को प्रणाम किया।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफाइजर की कोरोना वैक्सीन फाइनल ट्रायल में 95% तक असरदार, इसी साल 5 करोड़ डोज बनाने की तैयारी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें