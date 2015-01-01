पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Shivraj Will Change Kamal Nath Government's Decision; Nutrition Will Withdraw From MP Agro, Private Companies Will Be Out Of The System

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कमलनाथ सरकार का फैसला बदलेंगे शिवराज:एमपी एग्रो से वापस लेंगे पोषण आहार का काम, निजी कंपनियां सिस्टम से बाहर होंगी

भोपाल36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राज्य सरकार पोषण आहार का काम एमपी एग्रो को सौंपने वाले कांग्रेस सरकार के एक साल पुराने फैसले को पलटेगी। सरकार प्रदेश में एमपी एग्रो से पोषण आहार वितरण का काम वापस लेकर स्वयं सहायता समूहों को देने की तैयारी कर रही है। इस फैसले पर अमल होने के बाद निजी कंपनियां पोषण आहार के सिस्टम से बाहर हो जाएगी। शिवराज कैबिनेट में जल्द प्रस्ताव मंजूरी के लिए रखा जाएगा। इसके मुताबिक पोषण आहार का उत्पादन स्वयं सहायता समूहों से कराया जाएगा। पहले भाजपा शासन में 2017 में एमपी एग्रो की जगह स्वयं सहायता समूहों को काम दिया जा चुका है।

110 करोड़ रुपए के प्लांट तैयार हुए... पोषण आहार प्लांट एमपी एग्रो को सौंपने के फैसला का भाजपा ने खुला विरोध किया था। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा था कि पोषाहार वितरण में निजी कंपनियों और ठेकेदारों की भूमिका खत्म करने के लिए स्वंय सहायता समूहों को काम दिया गया था।

इसके लिए 110 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से 7 आटोमैटिक संयंत्र स्थापित किए गए थे। महिलाओं के स्वयं सहायता समूहों को टेक होम राशन तैयार करने के साथ गुणवत्तापूर्ण पोषाहार वितरण करना था। कैबिनेट प्रेयसी में 11 वीं कंडिका पोषाहार के निजीकरण नहीं होने बिन्दु को भी हटाया गया था। हालांकि इसे अनुमोदन के पहले का बताया गया था।

निजी कंपनियों के लिए बदला गया था आदेश
आहार का काम एमपी एग्रो को सौंपने के लिए सरकार ने ग्रामीण विकास विभाग की रिपोर्ट को आधार बनाया था। पोषण आहार प्लांट इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर और तकनीकी खामी के चलते आजीविका मिशन के माध्यम से चलाने में असमर्थता जताई थी।

इस फैसले पर ग्रामीण पंचायत विकास विभाग की तत्कालीन एसीएस गौरी सिंह ने सरकार के समक्ष अपना पक्ष रखा था, जिसमें कंपनियों में प्रतिबंध लगाने का प्रावधान था। हालांकि बाद में कैबिनेट प्रेयसी में इन बिन्दुओं का कोई उल्लेख नहीं था।

नाथ सरकार ने पिछले साल ही बदली व्यवस्था
कमलनाथ कैबिनेट में पोषण आहार पर 27 नवंबर 2019 को बड़ा फैसला लिया गया था। कैबिनेट में बदलाव के बाद एमपी एग्रो को काम दे दिया गया था। इसके बाद से एमपी एग्रो के माध्यम से आंगनवाड़ियों को पोषण आहार सप्लाय किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें