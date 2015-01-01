पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Showers May Occur With Thunder, Glow, Chhath Puja Will Happen In Sheetal Das's Garden, What Will Happen In The City, Read Here

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भोपाल में आज के इवेंट्स:गरज-चमक के साथ पड़ सकती हैं बौछारें, शीतल दास की बगिया में होगी छठ पूजा, शहर में कब-क्या होगा, यहां पढ़ें

भोपाल36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आपके लिए जरूरी अपडेट्स …

मौसम

  • आंशिक बादल छाए रहेंगे। गरज-चमक के साथ बौछारें पड़ सकती हैं। अधिकतम तापमान 32 डिग्री। न्यूनतम 18 डिग्री।

बिजली कटौती

  • सुबह 9 बजे से 3 बजे तक। साढ़े पांच घंटे पल्लवी नगर, ओपल रीजेंसी, मिनाल एंक्लेव, सूरज नगर, वन स्मृति और आसपास क्षेत्र में।

म्यूजिक/डांस

  • 'गमक' के अंतर्गत पुतुल प्रसंग। जनजातीय संग्रहालय, शाम 6:30 बजे

एग्जीबिशन/वर्कशॉप

  • गीता बारिया की पेंटिंग एग्जीबिशन, जनजातीय संग्रहालय, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • माह का प्रादर्श, इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मानव संग्रहालय, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • बाल नाट्य कार्यशाला, मायाराम सुरजन भवन, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • विश्व धरोहर सप्ताह में 19 नवंबर से ‘अपनी धरोहर को जानें’ कार्यक्रम, इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मानव संग्रहालय में, सुबह 11 बजे से
  • छठ प्रसंग- प्रेमपुरा घाट सैर-सपाटा, शाम को 5.30 बजे

धार्मिक आयोजन

  • छठ पूजा- शीतलदास की बगिया और वर्धमान पार्क स्थित नवीन घाट पर। दोपहर बाद 3 बजे से

फिल्म प्रदर्शन

  • सैन्य फिल्म ‘श्रद्धांजलि’ शौर्य स्मारक में। शाम को 6 बजे से।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें