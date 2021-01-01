पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पांच साल में विकास का तीसरा प्रस्ताव:कोलार के साथ भदभदा चौराहे से फ्रैक्चर हॉस्पिटल तक सिग्नल फ्री रोड, सर्विस रोड के साथ पांच फ्लाईओवर भी

भोपाल
कोलार राेड...पानी और सीवेज लाइन के लिए हो रही खुदाई से संकरी हुईं सड़कें, आए दिन बनते हैं ऐसे हालात - Dainik Bhaskar
कोलार राेड...पानी और सीवेज लाइन के लिए हो रही खुदाई से संकरी हुईं सड़कें, आए दिन बनते हैं ऐसे हालात
  • तीनों सड़कों के बनने से 15 लाख की आबादी को होगा सीधा फायदा

कोलार रोड पर रोजाना सुबह और शाम के समय ट्रैफिक जाम रोजाना की समस्या बन गया है। लगभग पांच लाख आबादी रोजाना इस ट्रैफिक समस्या से जूझती है। पानी की पाइप लाइन और सीवेज लाइन के प्रोजेक्ट के कारण मैन रोड पर हुई खुदाई से यह समस्या और बढ़ गई है। पिछले पांच साल में कोलार रोड के डेवलपमेंट का तीसरा प्रस्ताव तैयार हुआ है।

इस बार केंद्र सरकार के सेंट्रल रोड फंड से 414.78 करोड़ रुपए की मंजूरी मिलने पर कोलार रोड के साथ भदभदा चौराहे से फ्रैक्चर हास्पिटल चौराहे तक की सड़क को सिग्नल फ्री सड़क बनाने की बात कही गई है। इसके साथ ही अयोध्या बायपास को आसाराम तिराहे से जोड़ने का भी एक प्रस्ताव है। यदि इन तीनों को जोड़ लिया जाए तो लगभग 15 लाख से अधिक आबादी को सीधा फायदा होगा। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने सोमवार को राजधानी के अफसरों के साथ बैठक में कहा है कि इस प्रस्ताव के लिए वे स्वयं केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी से चर्चा करेंगे।

प्लान...सड़क के दोनों ओर होंगी 5.5 मीटर की सर्विस लेन, ये सिर्फ चौराहे पर ही खुलेंगी
कोलार गेस्ट हाउस से बैरागढ़ चीचली के समीप 11 मील तिराहे तक 14.60 किमी सड़क को फोर लेन बनाया जाएगा। सड़क के दोनों ओर 5.5 मीटर की सर्विस लेन होगी जो केवल चौराहों पर ही खुलेगी।
यहां बनेंगे फ्लाईओवर : 11 मील तिराहा, डीमार्ट, सीआई हाइट्स, मंदाकिनी चौराहा, सर्वधर्म ब्रिज, काली मंदिर।
भदभदा चौराहा से नेहरू नगर, मैनिट, कोलार गेस्ट हाउस तिराहा होते हुए फ्रैक्चर हाॅस्पिटल तक 9.50 किमी सड़क भी इसी तरह बनाई जाएगी।
यहां बनेंगे फ्लाईओवर - भदभदा, नेहरू नगर, मैनिट, कोलार तिराहा, हबीबगंज, 11 नंबर, 1100 क्वार्टर, फ्रेक्चर हास्पिटल तिराहा

आसाराम तिराहे से रत्नागिरि तक 16.20 किमी सड़क को भी 337.05 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से इसी तरह सिग्नल फ्री बनाया जाएगा।
यहां बनेंगे फ्लाईओवर - करोंद चौराहा, बेस्ट प्राइस के पास, पीपुल्स आरओबी का चौड़ीकरण, अयोध्या, नरेला जंक्शन, रत्नागिरि।

तीन साल पहले...एमपीआरडीसी ने बनाई थी कोलार की डीपीआर
तीन साल पहले मप्र रोड डेवलपमेंट काॅरपोरेशन (एमपीआरडीसी) ने कोलार रोड पर पांच फ्लाईओवर की डीपीआर बनाई थी, लेकिन बजट की कमी के कारण काम नहीं हो सका। पांच साल पहले मुख्यमंत्री की घोषणा के बाद पीडब्ल्यूडी ने सिक्स लेन सड़क का प्रस्ताव बनाया था, लेकिन यह काम भी नहीं हो पाया। कई बार कोलार रोड पर एक सिरे से दूसरे सिरे तक फ्लाईओवर की भी चर्चा होती है, लेकिन सब कागजों पर ही रह गया।

मंजूरी मिलते ही निर्माण शुरू
पीडब्ल्यूडी के चीफ इंजीनियर संजय मस्के ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार को प्रस्ताव भेजे जा चुके हैं। मंजूरी मिलने पर इनका निर्माण शुरू होगा।

