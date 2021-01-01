पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  • Similar To Chetak Bridge, India Sought Report From Officials For Increasing The Width Of Talkies Bridge

विकास कार्य:चेतक ब्रिज की तरह भारत टॉकीज ब्रिज की चौड़ाई बढ़ाने के लिए अफसरों से मांगी रिपोर्ट

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
एमपी नगर स्थित चेतक ब्रिज की तरह ही भारत टॉकीज क्षेत्र में स्थित फ्लाई ओवर की चौड़ाई बढ़ाई जाएगी। इसके लिए फिजिबिलिटी और तकनीकी मामलों का अध्ययन कर रेलवे, जिला प्रशासन और नगर निगम के अधिकारी रिपोर्ट देंगे। वहीं, सुभाष नगर में रेलवे द्वारा बनाई जा रही सेफ्टी वॉल को वहां बन रहे सुभाष चंद्र पार्क के लिए ट्रैक की ओर शिफ्ट किया जा सकता है।

इतना ही नहीं ऐशबाग और निशातपुरा फ्लाई ओवर के निर्माण में आ रही अड़चनों को भी दूर कर लिया गया है। यह निर्णय मंगलवार को मंत्रालय में क्षेत्र के विधायक विश्वास सारंग की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में लिए गए। डीआरएम कलेक्टर और संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारी व इंजीनियर आदि इस दौरान मौजूद थे।

यह निर्णय भी हुए

  • ऐशबाग में प्रस्तावित फ्लाई ओवर की ड्राइंग में परिवर्तन नहीं होगा।
  • निशातपुरा प्रस्तावित फ्लाई ओवर का निर्माण राज्य सरकार के बजट पर की जाएगी। निर्माण रेलवे द्वारा किया जाएगा।
  • बरखेड़ी व मोतीनगर में रेलवे की जमीन को अतिक्रमण मुक्त कर फिर से लोगों का बसाया जाएगा।
