पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Singing Of Folk Singer Malini Awasthi, Final Match Of District Football Tournament… What Will Happen In The City, Read Here

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भोपाल में आज के इवेंट्स:लोकगायिका मालिनी अवस्थी का गायन, जिला फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट का फाइनल मैच... शहर में कब-क्या होगा, यहां पढ़ें

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आपके लिए जरूरी अपडेट्स …

मौसम

  • साफ, शुष्क अधिकतम तापमान 27 डिग्री। न्यूनतम 12 डिग्री।

बिजली कटौती

  • सुबह 9:30 से दोपहर 3 बजे तक निर्मल नगर, नागार्जुन, अशोक विहार और आसपास का क्षेत्र।
  • सुबह 9 बजे से दोपहर 12 बजे तक ललिता नगर, अब्बास नगर, आम्र विहार और उसके आसपास का क्षेत्र।

म्यूजिक/डांस

  • 'गमक' के अंतर्गत दोपहर 12:30 ‘लोक परंपरा में स्त्री सर्जनात्मकता’ विषय में मालिनी अवस्थी का उद्बोधन और शाम 6:30 बजे गायन। जनजातीय संग्रहालय बजे।

एग्जीबिशन/वर्कशॉप

  • गीता बारिया की पेंटिंग एग्जीबिशन, जनजातीय संग्रहालय, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • माह का प्रादर्श, इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मानव संग्रहालय, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • बाल नाट्य कार्यशाला, मायाराम सुरजन भवन, दोपहर 12 बजे

फिल्म प्रदर्शन

  • सैन्य फिल्म ‘शो डाउन एट सनसेट’ शौर्य स्मारक, शाम 6 बजे

सिटी स्पोर्ट्स

  • फेथ कप अंडर-19 इंटर अकादमी क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट में फाइनल मैच, फेथ क्रिकेट ग्राउंड, सुबह 8:30 बजे।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें