पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Singing The Ghazal Of Salim Allahwale, It Will Be Difficult To Take A Vehicle To The Market, What Will Happen In The City, Read Here

भोपाल में आज के इवेंट्स:सलीम अल्लाहवाले का गजल गायन, बाजार में वाहन लेकर जाना होगा मुश्किल भरा, शहर में कब-क्या होगा, यहां पढ़ें

भोपाल40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आपके लिए जरूरी अपडेट्स...

मौसम

  • आसमान साफ रहेगा। अधिकतम तापमान 29 डिग्री, न्यूनतम 12 डिग्री

धनतेरस के चलते पार्किंग व्यवस्था

यहां नहीं होगी वाहनों की एंट्री:

  • जनकपुरी, जुमेराती, घोड़ा नक्कास चौराहा,हनुमानगंज, आजाद मार्केट

यहां कीजिए पार्किंग:

  • करोंद, डीआईजी बंगला, सिंधी कॉलोनी, शाहजहांनाबाद से आने वाले वाहन भोपाल टॉकीज चौराहे के बाल विहार ग्राउंड में पार्क होंगे।
  • भारत टॉकीज की ओर से आने वाले सभी वाहन सेंट्रल लाइब्रेरी मैदान में पार्क होंगे।
  • संगम टॉकीज से सब्जी मंडी आने वाले वाहन सब्जी मंडी के खाली प्रांगण में पार्क होंगे।

म्यूजिक/डांस

  • 'रंग मध्यप्रदेश' के अंतर्गत बाल साहित्य विमर्श और बच्चों की धमाल प्रस्तुति , जनजातीय संग्रहालय, शाम 6:30 बजे।
  • उस्ताद सलीम अल्लाहवाले का गजल गायन, मायाराम सुरजन भवन, शाम 6:30 बजे।

एग्जीबिशन

  • आदिवासी पिथौरा चित्रकला प्रदर्शनी, हिंदी भवन, सुबह 11 बजे
  • गीता बारिया की पेंटिंग एग्जीबिशन, जनजातीय संग्रहालय, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • माह का प्रादर्श, इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मानव संग्रहालय, दोपहर 12 बजे

हाट बाजार/मेला

  • दीपोत्सव, गौहर महल, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • दीपोत्सव, भोपाल हाट, दोपहर 2 बजे
  • पर्पल मेला, 10 नंबर स्मार्ट पार्किंग, 3 बजे
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें