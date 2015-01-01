पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सात कोल ब्लॉक की नीलामी:398 करोड़ के राजस्व वाली सिंगरौली कोयला की खदान अब अडाणी ग्रुप के हाथों में

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • अब राज्य सरकार को 1700 करोड़ से ज्यादा का राजस्व मिलेगा
  • सिंगरौली की खदान से 586.39 मिलियन टन कोयला सालभर में निकलेगा

प्रदेश में कोयला खदानों के आवंटन के बाद राज्य सरकार को 1700 करोड़ से ज्यादा का राजस्व मिलने लगेगा। प्रदेश के कोल ब्लाॅक की नीलामी के साथ ही राज्य में अंबानी ग्रुप के बाद अब अडाणी ग्रुप भी कोयला खदानों में काम करेगा। सिंगरौली की खदान से 586.39 मिलियन टन कोयला सालभर में निकलेगा।

इससे सालाना राजस्व के रूप में ही शासन को 398.27 करोड़ रुपए की राजस्व कमाई होने लगेगी। केंद्रीय कोयला मंत्रालय से प्रदेश के सात कोल ब्लॉक की नीलामी हुई है। इसमें सिंगरौली के धिरौली कोल खान को अडाणी ग्रुप ने सबसे ज्यादा प्रदेश को 12.5 फीसदी राजस्व की बोली लगाकर लिया है। अडाणी ग्रुप की स्ट्रेटाटेक मिनरल रिसोर्स प्राइवेट लिमिटेड कोल खदान चलाएगी।

पावर प्लांट की शर्त हटने से मौका
कोल मंत्रालय ने इस साल कोयला खदानों की नीलामी में बदलाव किया है। पहले केवल पावर प्लांट होने पर कोयला खदान मिलती थी। इसकी जगह पावर प्लांट नहीं होने पर भी कंपनियों को कोल खदान मिलने का प्रावधान कर दिया गया है। इससे ज्यादा प्रतिस्पर्धा बढ़ गई है।

सिंगरौली की धिरौली कोल खान से 398.27 करोड़ रुपए का सालाना राजस्व मिलेगा। यहां से 586 मिलियन टन कोल निकलने का अनुमान लगाया है। इसके अलावा सीधी के बांधा कोल ब्लॉक से 799 करोड़ का सालाना राजस्व मिलेगा। प्रदेश सरकार को सात कोल खान से सालाना 1724.11 करोड़ राजस्व बतौर मिलेंगे।

इन कोल खदानों का काम एएमएस मिनरल्स(अनूपपुर), ईएमआईएल माइन्स एंड मिनरल्स(सीधी), स्ट्रेटाटेक मिनरल्स रिसोर्सेस(सिंगरौली), शारदा एनर्जी एंड मिनरल्स(उमरिया), बुल्डर स्टोन मार्ट (नरसिंहपुर), जेएमएस माईनिंग(अनूपपुर) और चोगुले एंड कंपनी (उमरिया) को मिला है। कंपनियों को आशय पत्र मिलते ही शासन के पास 55.77 करोड़ राजस्व के आ जाएंगे। पहले पर्यावरणीय स्वीकृति भी लेना पड़ेगी।

