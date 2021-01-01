पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजधानी में दहेज का दंश:भोपाल में 24 घंटे के भीतर दहेज प्रताड़ना के छह मामले

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • 25 लाख, 5 लाख और 2 लाख रुपए तक की मांग

राजधानी में महिलाओं को दहेज के लिए मानसिक और शारीरिक तौर पर प्रताड़ित करने के मामले तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं। पिछले 24 घंटे के भीतर शहर के अलग-अलग थाना क्षेत्रों में दहेज प्रताड़ना के 6 केस दर्ज हुए हैं। इनमें नवविवाहिता को ससुराल पक्ष द्वारा 25 लाख, 5 लाख और 2 लाख रुपए तक की मांग करते हुए प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा था।

पति, ननद, जेठानी और सास-ससुर के खिलाफ एफआईआर

1. करोंद निवासी महिला का ढाई महीने पहले आशिफ खान से निकाह हुआ था। महिला ने बताया कि पति, सास रेहाना और ननद रुखसार ने रविवार को जलती हुई तीली उसके ऊपर फेंक दी। कपड़ों में आग लगने से पैर झुलस गया। सास ने धमकी दी कि दहेज नहीं लाई तो मारकर बेटे की दूसरी शादी कर देंगे।

2. बैरागढ़ निवासी महिला ने पुलिस में शिकायत की थी कि उसकी नवंबर 2017 में बरेली उप्र निवासी राजकुमार गुरहान के साथ शादी हुई थी। शादी के बाद से पति, सास नीलम रानी, दो ननद शीतल और रुचि दहेज में 25 लाख रुपए मायके से लाने की डिमांड करे परेशान कर रहे थे। इसलिए वह मायके आ गई।

3. जाटखेड़ी निवासी एक डाक्टर की जून 2017 में सारंग गढ़ रायगढ़ (छग) निवासी डॉक्टर अनूप अग्रवाल से शादी हुई थी। शादी के 15 दिन बाद ही पति, सास किरण देवी, दो जेठानी खुशबू और किरण उसे प्रताड़ित करने लगे थे। जिस कारण महिला शादी के 15 दिन बाद ही मायके वापस आ गई थी। दहेज में एक करोड़ रुपए की मांग कर रहे थे।

4. बाग सेवनिया निवासी महिला की शादी 2015 को वहीं के अजय गुप्ता से हुई थी। अजय भोपाल में ही प्राइवेट जॉब करता है। महिला ने पुलिस को बताया कि पति और सास सावित्री की प्रताड़ना से परेशान होकर वह दो साल पहले मायके वापस आ गई थी। पति मायके से 3 लाख रुपए लाने की कहते हैं।

5. कोलार रोड निवासी महिला की 2019 में अंबेडकर नगर टीटी नगर निवासी विनोद साबकारे से शादी हुई थी। महिला ने पुलिस को बताया कि शादी के बाद से ही पति, सास विमला, ससुर अशोक और ननद सपना दहेज को लेकर प्रताड़ित करते थे। वे मायके से 5 लाख रुपए लाने की मांग करते थे।

6. इंदिरा नगर टीला जमालपुरा निवासी महिला की शादी देवास निवासी सतीश चौधरी से सात साल पहले हुई थी। उनके दो बच्चे हैं। महिला ने पुलिस को बताया कि पति दहेज की मांग को लेकर प्रताड़ित करता था। जिस कारण वह मायके आ गई थी। दो बार वह पति के पास वापस भी गई, लेकिन उसने दहेज लाने के बाद भी साथ रखने की बात की।

