कार्रवाई:छह माह पहले कार लेकर गया था ड्राइवर, अब तक नहीं की वापस, केस दर्ज

भोपाल4 घंटे पहले
प्राइवेट यूनिवर्सिटी के मुख्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी की कार लेकर गायब हुए चालक के खिलाफ निशातपुरा पुलिस ने अमानत में खयानत का मामला दर्ज किया है। छह माह पहले उसने एमपी नगर जाने के लिए कार मांगी थी। मंगलवार को उसने साफ तौर पर कार वापस करने से इनकार कर दिया तब मुख्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी ने इसकी शिकायत निशातपुरा पुलिस से की। पुलिस के मुताबिक, 36 वर्षीय राजकुमार दुबे करोंद स्थित पीपुल्स विवि में मुख्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी हैं।

उन्होंने पुलिस को बताया कि पीपुल्स विवि में ही दिलीप भूरिया कार चालक था। बीती 15 अप्रैल की दोपहर चार बजे दिलीप ने एमपी नगर जाने का कहकर उनकी होंडा सिविक कार मांगी थी। इसके बाद वह लौटा नहीं और न ही वह ड्यूटी पर आया। पहले तो वह बहाने बनाता रहा। मंगलवार को उसने साफ तौर पर कार देने से मना कर दिया। इसके बाद राजकुमार थाने पहुंचे और आरोपी दिलीप के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कराया है।

