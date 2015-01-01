पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्लम के बच्चों की प्रतिभा:स्लम के बच्चों ने दी भरतनाट्यम की रंगारंग प्रस्तुति

भोपाल6 मिनट पहले
भरतनाट्यम की प्रस्तुति देती बाल नृत्यांगनाएं।
  • निर्धन बच्चे मुफ्त प्रशिक्षण से बन रहे कलाओं में आत्मनिर्भर

स्लम के बच्चों ने भरतनाट्यम की रंगारंग प्रस्तुति दी। अपनी तालीम, साधना, अभ्यास और गुरु से मिली सीख को मंच पर प्रस्तुत किया। बच्चों की प्रस्तुति इसलिए भी खास रही कि कोरोनाकाल में मंच कल्चरल एंड सोशल वेलफेयर सोसायटी के निर्धन बच्चों को विभिन्न कलाओं में माहिर बनाया गया। इस अवसर पर सामाजिक दूरी के नियमों का कड़ा पालन करते हुए सीमित उपस्थिति रही। जिसमे केवल प्रतिभागी और उनके पालक शामिल रहे। कार्यक्रम में मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य रखा गया था।

दिव्यंका आर्ट एकेडमी ने बच्चों को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के उद्देश्य से लॉकडाउन पीरियड के दौरान ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन के बीच बच्चों की कला को निखारने में कोई कमी नही रखी और निरंतर अभ्यास जारी रखा।

भरतनाट्यम गुरु और टीवी एक्ट्रेस दिव्यंका त्रिपाठी की मां. नीलम त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि समाज के गरीब व पिछड़े बच्चों को वह नि:शुल्क कला, नृत्य, तथा क्राफ्ट के साथ ही विभिन्न कलाओं का प्रशिक्षण दे रही हैं। बच्चों ने लॉकडाउन में अनेक प्रस्तुतियां तैयार की हैं। मौजूदा समय में 100 बालिकाएं और 20 बालकों को नि:शुल्क प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है। गौरतलब है कि हमारे देश में ऐसे कई गरीब बच्चे हैं जो सीखना तो चाहते हैं, लेकिन व्यवस्थाओं के अभाव के कारण वह चाह कर भी प्रशिक्षण नही ले पाते. उनके माता-पिता की भी कोशिश होती है कि उनके बच्चे ऐसी शिक्षा पाएं लेकिन उनके सामने जो सबसे बड़ी समस्या होती है वह है पैसों की समस्या। अब ऐसे ही वंचित और गरीब बच्चों की उम्मीदों और उनके सपनों को पंख लगाने का काम कर रही है मंच कल्चरल सोशल एंड वेलफेयर सोसायटी l

