सख्ती:सार्वजनिक स्थान पर थूकने पर 6 माह तक का कारावास और 200 रुपए जुर्माना

भोपाल3 घंटे पहले
सार्वजनिक स्थान पर थूकने वालों पर 200 रुपए जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही 6 माह तक के कारावास की सजा भी हो सकती है।कलेक्टर अविनाश लवानिया ने इस संबंध में शुक्रवार को आदेश जारी किए हैं। आईपीसी की धारा 268 और 269 के तहत सार्वजनिक स्थान पर थूकने को उपेक्षापूर्ण व्यवहार घोषित किया गया है। क्योंकि सार्वजनिक स्थान पर थूकने से कोरोना महामारी बढ़ सकती है।

खासतौर से तंबाकू सेवन करने वाले लोग गंदगी फैलाकर वातावरण को दूषित करते हैं जो बीमारियों के फैलने के लिए उपयुक्त परिस्थितियां तैयार करता है। उल्लेखनीय है कि अप्रैल के अंतिम सप्ताह में कोरोना लॉक डाउन के दौरान नगरीय आवास एवं विकास विभाग ने प्रदेश के सभी शहरों में थूकने पर जुर्माना 1000 रुपए कर दिया था। शुरुआत में राजधानी में कुछ लोगों पर जुर्माना हुआ। लेकिन बाद में इसको लेकर विवाद बढ़ने लगे। इस वजह से थूकने पर जुर्माना करने से अमला बचने लगा था।

