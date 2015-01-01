पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हज यात्रा 2021:हज के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू; कोरोना के चलते निरस्त हुई थी 2020 की हज यात्रा

भोपाल12 मिनट पहले
कोरोना के चलते 2020 की हज यात्रा स्थगित कर दी गई थी।
  • हज 2021 के लिए कई नए नियम भी बनाए गए हैं, यह कदम कोरोना के चलते उठाया गया

हज यात्रा करने की चाहत रखने वालों के लिए खुशखबरी है। हज पर जाने वाले यात्री आज यानि शनिवार से ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 10 दिसंबर है। हज कमेटी की वेबसाइट hajcommittee.gov.in पर फॉर्म का प्रारूप अपलोड कर दिया गया है। कोरोना के चलते हज यात्रा निरस्त हो गई थी] लेकिन 2021 की हज यात्रा के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक हज 2021 के लिए कई नए नियम भी बनाए गए हैं। यह कदम कोरोना के चलते उठाया गया है। उम्र सीमा तय कर दी गई है। सऊदी अरब में रुकने के दिनों की संख्या भी घटा दी गई है। हज पर जाने वालों की लाॅटरी (कुर्रा) जनवरी में खोली जाएगी। कोरोना के चलते इस साल भारत से हज यात्रा पर कोई नहीं जा पाया था।

नियमों में किया गया बदलाव

  • हज 2021 के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन भरने की प्रक्रिया 7 नवंबर से शुरू हो जाएगी और 10 दिसंबर तक चलेगी।
  • बदले हुए नियमों के चलते सिर्फ 18 से 65 साल के लोगों को ही हज पर जाने की इजाज़त होगी।
  • हज 2021 में इस बार सऊदी अरब में 30 से 35 दिन के आसपास ही रुकने की इजाज़त मिलेगी।
  • देशभर से इस बार 21 इम्बारकेशन केंद्रों को की बजाय 10 से ही हज यात्रियों की फ्लाइट रवाना होंगी।
  • वाराणसी इम्बारकेशन केंद्र को भी खत्म कर दिया गया है। अब वाराणसी वालों को लखनऊ से फ्लाइट मिलेगी।
  • अगर आवेदन फॉर्म कोटे से अधिक जमा हुए, तो जनवरी 2021 में लॉटरी निकालकर ज़ायरीनों का चयन किया जाएगा।
  • चयनित ज़ायरीनों को पहली किश्त अब 81,000 के बजाय डेढ़ लाख जमा करनी होगी।
  • यह भी बताया क़ि एक कवर में एक साथ तीन ज़ायरीन को ही फॉर्म भरने की अनुमति होगी।
  • जो महिलाएं बिना मेहरम के हज को जाती हैं, उनकी संख्या भी घटा कर तीन कर दी गई है।
