विधानसभा का बजट सत्र:26 को आ सकता है प्रदेश का बजट, 22 से शुरू होगा सत्र, सीमित लोगों को ही मिलेगा प्रवेश

भोपाल
विधानसभा का बजट सत्र 22 फरवरी से शुरू हो रहा है - Dainik Bhaskar
विधानसभा का बजट सत्र 22 फरवरी से शुरू हो रहा है

प्रदेश का बजट 26 फरवरी को आ सकता है। वित्त विभाग इसकी तैयारी कर रहा है। विधानसभा का बजट सत्र 22 फरवरी से शुरू हो रहा है। विस सचिवालय इसकी तैयारियों में जुटा है।

कोरोना का प्रकोप कम होने के बावजूद सत्र के दौरान सभी सावधानियां बरती जाएंगी। विधानसभा में प्रवेश सीमित ही रखा जाएगा। सभी विधायकों के लिए विधानसभा परिसर और एमएलए रेस्ट हाउस में कोरोना टेस्ट की व्यवस्था की जाएगी।

