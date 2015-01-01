पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल31 मिनट पहले
कांग्रेस के प्रदेश प्रभारी मुकुल वासनिक ने नगरीय निकाय चुनाव की तैयारियों के संबंध में बुधवार को भोपाल में जिला पदाधिकारियों की बैठक ली।
  • भोपाल शहर की बैठक में कुछ नहीं बाेले दिग्विजय सिंह
  • जिला अध्यक्ष कैलाश मिश्रा से वासनिक ने किए सवाल-जवाब

नगरीय निकाय चुनाव की तैयारियों को लेकर बुधवार को बुलाई गई बैठक में प्रदेश प्रभारी मुकुल वासनिक के सामने कार्यकर्ताओं ने खरी-खरी सुनाई। एक पदाधिकारी ने कहा कि बड़े नेता हमारी बात नहीं सुनते हैं। सरकार थी, तब भी नहीं सुनते थे। इस बीच जिला उपाध्यक्ष साजिद अली ने कहा कि मैं जिला उपाध्यक्ष हूं, लेकिन मेरे पास बैठने के लिए कमरा तक नहीं है। कांग्रेस में 20 साल से ज्यादा का समय हो गया है, लेकिन कोई जिम्मेदारी नहीं दी जाती है।

साजिद अली के अलावा भी कई पदाधिकारियों ने अपनी बात प्रदेश प्रभारी के समक्ष रखी। इस दौरान वासनिक ने जिला अध्यक्ष कैलाश मिश्रा से सवाल-जवाब भी किए। खास है कि पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह भी बैठक में शामिल हुए, लेकिन वे पूरे समय पदाधिकारियों की बातों को सुनते रहे।

वासनिक का भोपाल जिला अध्यक्ष से सवाल - ढाई साल से कमेटी नहीं बनाई, काम कैसे करते हैं मिश्राजी

वासनिक ने कैलाश मिश्रा से पूछा - बैठक में पदाधिकारी कम क्यों दिख रहे हैं? कमेटी में कौन-कौन हैं?

मिश्रा - 6 कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष हैं।

वासनिक - कहां हैं?

मिश्रा - ग्रामीण की बैठक आए थे।

वासनिक - कमेटी बन गई?

मिश्रा - अभी नहीं बनी है। नाम प्रस्तावित किए हैं। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कमलनाथजी की स्वीकृति के बाद नाम घोषित हो जाएंगे। वे अनुमति दें, तो हम कल सूची जारी कर देंगे।

वासनिक - आपको अध्यक्ष बने कितना समय हो गया?

मिश्रा - ढाई साल।

वासनिक- ढाई साल में आप कमेटी नहीं बना पाए, तो काम कैसे कर रहे हैं?

मिश्रा - हमने कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष बनाए हैं।

वासनिक - कहां हैं?

(उस समय बैठक में केवल एक ही कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष राजकुमार पटेल मौजूद रहे, जबकि जिले में 6 कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष हैं। )

अभी तक बैठकें शुरू नहीं हुईं

पूर्व महापौर विभा पटेल ने बैठक में कहा कि नगर निगम चुनाव में मुकाबला बीजेपी से है, जो मंडल और बूथ लेबल पर बैठकें कर ही है। हमारे यहां मीटिंग क्यों नहीं हो रही। हमारे नेता क्या कर रहे हैं? वर्ष 2009 में महापौर का चुनाव लड़ चुकीं आभा सिंह ने कहा कि बड़े नेता जहां रहते हैं, उन्हें वहीं की जिम्मेदारी दी जाए।

जिला कमेटी में नहीं होगा बदलाव

बैठक में पूर्व मंत्री पीसी शर्मा ने सुझाव दिया कि अब कमेटी मे बदलाव नहीं होना चाहिए। जो कमेटी है, उससे ही काम लेना चाहिए। इस पर तय हुआ कि कोई बदलाव नहीं होगा। नई नियुक्तियां नहीं होगी।

भोपाल में 11 से बढ़कर 21 ब्लाॅक बनेंगे

वासिनक ने कहा कि भोपाल जिले में 11 ब्लाॅक हैं। केवल बैरागढ़ ब्लाॅक में आबादी साढ़े चार लाख है। एक ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष कैसे संभल सकता है? इस पर तय हुआ कि ब्लाॅकों की संख्या 11 से बढ़ाकर 21 किया जाए। जब पीसी शर्मा अध्यक्ष थे, तब 19 ब्लाॅक करने का प्रस्ताव दिया था। अब कैलाश मिश्रा ने दो साल से 21 का प्रस्ताव दिया है, लेकिन कुछा नहीं हुआ।

पार्टी उम्मीदवारों के खिलाफ लड़ने वालों को टिकट नहीं मिलेगा

कांग्रेस ने तय किया कि निकाय चुनाव में ऐसे नेता और कार्यकर्ताओं को टिकट नहीं दिया जाएगा, जो पूर्व में पार्टी उम्मीदवार को खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ चुके हैं। दरअसल, भोपाल जिले की बैठक में पूर्व महापौर सुनील सूद ने यह मांग उठाई थी। सूद ने कहा कि मैं 25 साल से काम कर रहा हूं। मैंने देखा है कि नगर निगमों के चुनाव में पार्टी के कई लोग बागी हो कर चुनाव लड़ते हैं। चुनाव हारने के बाद फिर वे पार्टी में वापस आ जाते हैं। पार्टी ऐसे लोगों को क्यों वापस लेती है। इसके बाद प्रदेश प्रभारी वासिनक ने कहा कि पार्टी उम्मीदवार के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ चुके लोगों को निकाय चुनाव में टिकट नहीं दिया जाएगा।

