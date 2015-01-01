पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:सेवा सदन में अत्याधुनिक माइक्रोस्कोप का लोकार्पण

भोपाल4 घंटे पहले
संत हिरदाराम नगर के सेवा सदन नेत्र चिकित्सालय में सोमवार को भोपाल की पहली अत्याधुनिक माइक्रोस्कोप का लोकार्पण हुआ। हुजूर विधायक एवं प्रोटेम स्पीकर रामेश्वर शर्मा ने इसका विधिवत लोकार्पण किया। इस मौके पर अस्पताल के प्रबंधन ट्रस्टी एलसी जनियानी और मेडिकल डायरेक्टर डॉ. प्रेरणा उपाध्याय को उनकी दीर्घकालीन सेवाओं के लिए सम्मानित भी किया।

यहां शर्मा ने कहा कि अपने धर्म और संस्कृति की रक्षा के लिए प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को हर समय तत्पर रहना चाहिए। मेडिकल डायरेक्टर डाॅ. प्रेरणा उपाध्याय ने कहा कि सेवा सदन में स्थापित उच्च तकनीक गुणवत्ता का यह माइक्रोस्कोप भोपाल में पहला है । इसकी ऑप्टिक्स क्वालिटी अच्छी होने के कारण नेत्र रोगियों के ऑपरेशन की गुणवत्ता में सुधार होगा। इससे ठोस मोतियाबिंद वाले रोगियों के ऑपरेशन भी आसानी से हो सकेंगे और उनकी दृश्यता बहुत अच्छी होगी।

