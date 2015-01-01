पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • State's First Skill Development Center To Be Developed On 50 Acres In Hathikheda

जमीन तय, शासन को भेजेंगे प्रस्ताव:हथाईखेड़ा में 50 एकड़ में विकसित होगा प्रदेश का पहला स्किल डेवलपमेंट सेंटर

भोपाल43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रदेश का पहला स्किल डेवलपमेंट सेंटर भोपाल के हथाईखेड़ा में बनेगा। जिला प्रशासन ने इसके लिए 50 एकड़ जमीन चिह्नित कर ली है। जमीन आवंटन का प्रस्ताव शासन को भेज दिया जाएगा। स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद निर्माण शुरू होने की संभावना है। सेंटर में कौशल विकास विभाग युवाओं के स्किल डेवलपमेंट के लिए अलग-अलग यूनिट्स का निर्माण, ऑटोमोबाइल, आईटी और ट्रेंड की आधुनिक तकनीकों की ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी।

सेंटर के लिए जमीन तलाशने के लिए शासन ने पिछले महीने ही प्रशासन को निर्देश दिए थे। यह जिम्मेदारी गोविंदपुरा एसडीएम को सौंपी गई। उन्होंने कुछ स्थानों पर जमीन चिह्नित की लेकिन अंतिम मुहर हथाईखेड़ा के पास की जमीन पर लगाई गई है। सेंटर के लिए गोविंदपुरा नजूल वृत्त द्वारा अन्य स्थानों पर जो जमीन चिह्नित की गई थी वह 50 एकड़ से कम थी, जबकि इसके लिए न्यूनतम 50 एकड़ जमीन की मांग निगम सीमा के पास की गई थी।

स्किल डेवलपमेंट के लिए जमीन चिह्नित कर ली गई है। इसे आरक्षित करने की कार्रवाई चल रही है । आवंटन का प्रस्ताव शासन को भेजा जाएगा।
मनोज श्रीवास्तव, तहसीलदार ,गोविंदपुरा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें