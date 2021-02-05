पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Stopped For Interrogation At Night, The Miscreant Opened Fire On The Fleeing Police, Arrested Three

बेखौफ बदमाश:रात में सुनसान जगह में बैठने का पूछा कारण, बदमाश ने भागते हुए पुलिसकर्मी पर चलाई गोली, तीन को दबोचा

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
निशातपुरा इलाके में पुलिसकर्मी पर पर बदमाश ने चलाई गोली, आरोपी पर है चोरी और मारपीट के 12 से 14 मामले दर्ज
निशातपुरा इलाके में पुलिसकर्मी पर पर बदमाश ने चलाई गोली, आरोपी पर है चोरी और मारपीट के 12 से 14 मामले दर्ज
  • आरोपियों के पास से दो पहिया वाहन बरामद
  • गोली चलाने वाला मुख्य आरोपी सलमान फरार

​​​​​​निशातपुरा इलाके में बेखौफ बदमाशों ने पुलिसकर्मी पर गोली चला दी। गनीमत रही कि गोली पुलिसकर्मी को नहीं लगी। घटना सोमवार रात 2 बजे विश्वकर्मा नगर की है। पुलिसकर्मी ने भाग रहे दो बदमाश में से एक को दबोच लिया। वहीं, दो अन्य को एक अन्य पुलिसकर्मी ने पहले ही पकड़ लिया था। एक फरार बदमाश की तलाश कर रही है।

चोरी की बाइक बरामद

बदमाशों के पास से एक चोरी की बाइक भी बरामद की है। पुलिस ने आरोपियों पर हत्या और शासकीय कार्य में बाधा डालने समेत अन्य धाराओं में केस दर्ज किया है। फरार आरोपी की पहचान सलमान के रूप में हुई है। उस पर चोरी, मारपीट के 12 से 14 मामले दर्ज है। पुलिस उसकी तलाश कर रही है।

सुनसान जगह बैठे थे चारों बदमाश

पुलिस ने बताया कि सोमवार देररात आरक्षक राजेंद्र रघुवंशी और राहुल सिकरवार विश्वकर्मा नगर में रात्रि गश्त कर रहे थे। शिव मंदिर के पास सुनसान जगह पर चार लोग बैठे थे। दोनों पुलिसकर्मी ने चारों बदमाश से पूछताछ शुरू की। तभी सलमान और उसका एक साथ भागने लगे। उनके दो साथी को राहुल सिकरवार ने पकड़ लिया। दोनों भाग रहे बदमाशों को पकड़ने के लिए राजेन्द्र रघुवंशी उनके पीछे दौड़े। तभी सलमान ने उनके ऊपर फायर कर दिया। इसके बावजूद आरक्षक ने एक बदमाश को पकड़ लिया। पकड़े गए तीनों आरोपियों के नाम आदिल, राजा और दुर्गा है।

