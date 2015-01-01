पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पेरेंटिंग से जुड़ा सेशन:एक साल में सौ किताबें पढ़ने वाले विद्यार्थी सम्मानित

भोपाल
स्टोरीज एण्ड बियांड का एनुअल डे ऑनलाइन हुआ सेलिब्रेट
  • स्टोरीज एण्ड बियांड का एनुअल डे ऑनलाइन हुआ सेलिब्रेट
  • स्टोरीटेलर अमिता सरकारी ने हाव-भाव के साथ सुनाई अफ्रीका की लोककथा
  • पेरेंटिंग एक्सपर्ट डॉ. पल्लवी राव चतुर्वेदी ने ग्रोथ माइंडसेट विषय पर ली कार्यशाला

बच्चों में पढ़ने की आदत को विकसित करने की दिशा में कार्यरत स्टोरीज एण्ड बियांड संस्था का वार्षिक उत्सव वर्चुअली आयोजित किया गया। इस कार्यक्रम में बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करने वाले 80 विद्यार्थियों को सम्मानित किया गया। अरिनजय त्रिपाठी को जीनियस ऑफ दि ईयर का पुरस्कार प्रदान किया गया। इसके अलावा एक वर्ष में 100 से अधिक पुस्तकें पढ़ने वाले विद्यार्थियों को विशेष पुरस्कार भी प्रदान किए गए। कार्यक्रम के दौरान जानी मानी स्टोरी टेलर अमिता सरकारी ने अफ्रीका की लोककथा 'अनन्सी द स्पाइडर' की मनोरंजक एकल प्रस्तुति दी। इसके अतिरिक्त पेरेंटिंग एक्सपर्ट डॉ. पल्लवी राव चतुर्वेदी ने ग्रोथ माइंडसेट विषय पर एक कार्यशाला को संबोधित किया गया। पेरेंटिंग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. पल्लवी राव चतुर्वेदी ने बच्चों विकास की मानसिकता विकसित करने नामक विषय पर चर्चा की। उन्होंने अपने संबोधन में इससे जुड़ी रणनीतियों पर भी बात की। उन्होंने बताया कि विकास की मानसिकता क्या है और आज की दुनिया में इसकी आवश्यकता क्यों है। अपने संबोधन में उन्होंने बच्चों में विकास की मानसिकता विकसित करने में माता-पिता की भूमिका को भी रेखांकित किया। उन्होंने इसे बच्चों में बनाने के लिए 7 उपयोगी रणनीतियां बताईं। स्टोरी टेलर अमिता सरकारी ने एक अफ्रीकी लोककथा अनंसी द स्पाइडर सुनाई। अनेसी की कहानी कई साल पहले पश्चिम अफ्रीका के घाना में शुरू होती है। लोगों का मानना था कि अनंसी, न्याम नामक एक महान आकाश देवता का पुत्र था। अनंसी बहुत शक्तिशाली था और यह बारिश कर सकता था, या महासागरों को बता सकता था कि उन्हें कहां होना चाहिए। अनंसी की एक गंभीर कमजोरी थी, वह बहुत शरारती था। उसे लोगों के साथ चालबाजी करना पसंद था। एक दिन, अनंसी का पिता अपने बेटे से इतना परेशान हो गया कि उसने उसे एक मकड़ी में बदल दिया और उसकी शक्तियों को दूर ले गया। लेकिन वह अनंसी को रोक नहीं पाया। उसने अपनी शक्तियों को खो दिया हो सकता है, लेकिन वह बहुत चालाक था। अनंसी ने अपनी बुद्धि का उपयोग अन्य जानवरों को छलने और मूर्ख बनाने और मुसीबत से बाहर निकालने के लिए किया।

