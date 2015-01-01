पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:कल से भोपाल-ग्वालियर के बीच सप्ताह में 5 दिन चलेगी सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल

भोपाल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रेल प्रशासन ने ग्वालियर भोपाल-ग्वालियर के बीच सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। यह गाड़ी 26 नवंबर से सप्ताह में 5 दिन अगली सूचना जारी होने तक चलेगी। बुधवार, रविवार को छोड़कर ट्रेन (04197) भोपाल-ग्वालियर सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल भाेपाल रेलवे स्टेशन से दोपहर 3:20 बजे रवाना होगी और अगले दिन यानी रात 12:05 पर ग्वालियर पहुंचेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें