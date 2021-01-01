पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पासपोर्ट ऑफिस:फॉन्ट देखकर हुआ शक, जांच में फर्जी निकली पासपोर्ट के लिए लगी मार्कशीट

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • ईसीएनआर कैटेगरी के लिए हुआ था आवेदन

इमिग्रेशन चेक नॉट रिक्वायर्ड (ईसीएनआर) कैटेगरी के तहत पासपोर्ट बनवाने के लिए एक युवक ने फर्जी मार्कशीट लगा दी। फॉन्ट देखकर पासपोर्ट अधिकारी को शक हुआ, तो उन्होंने मार्कशीट का वेरिफिकेशन कराया। इसमें खुलासा हुआ कि युवक ने मार्कशीट फर्जी लगाई थी।

गलती सामने आने के बाद युवक ने मामले में माफी मांगी ली है, इसलिए उसके भविष्य को देखते हुए अधिकारियों ने समझाइश के साथ फाइल क्लोज कर दी। साथ ही सलाह दी कि ईसीआर कैटेगरी में पासपोर्ट बनवाने के लिए नए सिरे से आवेदन करे। पासपोर्ट कार्यालय में सबसे ज्यादा केस फर्जी मार्कशीट से जुड़े आ चुके हैं।

पुलिस बुलाने को कहा तो युवक ने मांगी माफी
पापोर्ट अधिकारी के मुताबिक वेरिफिकेशन रिपोर्ट आई तो पता चला कि उसकी मार्कशीट ओपन स्कूल की नहीं है। इस मामले में युवक को बुलाया गया। युवक ने रिपोर्ट को गलत बताते हुए पॉलिसी मेटर के नोडल अधिकारी से बहस की। जब अधिकारी ने पुलिस को बुलाने की बात की तो वह शांत हुआ।

दो साल तक लग सकता है पासपोर्ट पर प्रतिबंध
नोडल अधिकारी ने युवक को बताया कि यदि वह कहीं ओर से भी पासपोर्ट के लिए आवेदन करता है, तो पकड़ा जाएगा। यह मामला रिकाॅर्ड में आ गया है। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि गलत दस्तावेज प्रस्तुत करने पर पासपोर्ट कार्यालय दो साल तक पासपोर्ट बनने पर प्रतिबंध लगा सकता है।

युवक के भविष्य को देखते हुए नहीं कराई रिपोर्ट
मामला प्रकाश में आने के बाद युवक ने अपनी फाइल क्लोज करा ली। उसने माफी मांगते हुए पुलिस न बुलाने का आग्रह किया। युवक के भविष्य व मानवीय संवेदनाओं को ध्यान में रखते प्रकरण क्लोज कर दिया। हालांकि मामले में पुलिस को सूचित कर दिया गया है।
रश्मि बघेल, क्षेत्रीय पासपोर्ट अधिकारी

