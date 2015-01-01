पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ी आपत्ति:टीएंडसीपी ने बनाया बड़े तालाब के कैचमेंट का प्लान, वेटलैंड अथॉरिटी से पूछा तक नहीं

भोपाल36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बड़े तालाब के आसपास निर्माण।
  • तालाब के चारों ओर सड़क और पीएसपी जैसे लैंडयूज का प्रावधान
  • नियमानुसार कैचमेंट में रेगुलेशन बनाने का अधिकार वेटलैंड अथॉरिटी को ही

एक्सपर्ट रिपोर्ट- डॉ. सुदेश वाघमारे, पर्यावरण विशेषज्ञ

बड़े तालाब के चारों ओर सड़क निर्माण और कैचमेंट में अन्य गतिविधियों की अनुमति देने को लेकर दो अलग-अलग नियमों में विरोधाभास की स्थिति हो गई है। जब 2017 में केंद्र सरकार वेटलैंड रुल्स जारी कर चुकी है और प्रदेश में वेटलैंड अथॉरिटी का गठन किया जा चुका है, ऐसे में टीएंडसीपी किस आधार पर बड़े तालाब के कैचमेंट के डेवलपमेंट के रेगुलेशन बना सकता है? यह तो वेटलैंड अथॉरिटी की जिम्मेदारी है। वेटलैंड में पर्यावरण फ्रेंडली कार्य करने की अनुमति पर्यावरण संरक्षण अधिनियम 1984 के अंतर्गत बनाए गए नियमों में दी गई है। इसमें अथॉरिटी की सहमति आवश्यक है।

मास्टर प्लान ड्राफ्ट में इस औपचारिकता का पालन करने की कोशिश तक नहीं की गई है। मास्टर प्लान-2031 के ड्राफ्ट में बड़े तालाब के कैचमेंट को लेकर अनेक विवादास्पद प्रावधान किए गए हैं। इसमें सबसे बड़ा मुद्दा बड़े तालाब के चारों ओर प्रस्तावित सड़क है। इस सड़क का सबसे बड़ा नुकसान यह होगा कि बड़े तालाब के चारों ओर मानव गतिविधियां बढ़ेंगी।

सड़क बन जाने के बाद यहां छोटी-छोटी गुमठियां और ढाबे बन जाएंगे, बल्कि 45 मीटर चौड़ी सड़क के आधार पर ऊंची बिल्डिंग भी बन जाएं तो कोई आश्चर्य नहीं। ड्राफ्ट में ईंटखेड़ी छाप, जमुनिया छीर, भैंसाखेड़ी, बेहटा, बोरवन में ग्रीन एरिया को कम करके कहीं आवासीय तो कहीं पीएसपी भू उपयोग दिया गया है। इसके साथ ही तालाब के दूसरी तरफ बमोरी, बिशनखेड़ी, सेवनिया गौंड आदि में भी ग्रीन एरिया को कम करके लो डेंसिटी आवासीय बताया गया है। यह बहुत आसानी से समझा जा सकता है कि लो डेंसिटी के नाम पर 0.75 एफएआर में निर्माण पर रोक मुश्किल होगी।

तकनीकी लोगों ने बनाया है नियम
यह गड़बड़ियां इसलिए हुईं, क्योंकि इन नियमों को पर्यावरण विशेषज्ञों की बजाय तकनीकी लोगों ने बनाया। टीएंडसीपी के ज्वाइंट डायरेक्टर से लेकर मैदानी अमला और नगर निगम व अन्य एजेंसियों का स्टाफ मिलाकर 100 से अधिक लोगों ने इस प्लान को बनाने में अपनी ऊर्जा लगाई। लेकिन, यह काम तो वेटलैंड अथॉरिटी को करना था। करीब आठ साल पहले सेप्ट से बड़े तालाब की स्टडी कराई गई, लेकिन टीएंडसीपी ने उनकी अनुशंसाओं को मास्टर प्लान में तवज्जो नहीं दी।

वेटलैंड अथॉरिटी को दर्ज करानी थी आपत्ति
मास्टर प्लान के ड्राफ्ट पर आपत्ति और सुझाव के दौरान हम कुछ लोगों ने अपनी आपत्ति दर्ज कराई है। मेरा तो सीधा कहना था कि वेटलैंड अथॉरिटी को ही यह आपत्ति करना चाहिए थी कि टीएंडसीपी उनके अधिकार क्षेत्र में कैसे अतिक्रमण कर सकता है। सामजिक कार्यकर्ता विकास बोंद्रिया ने भी अपनी आपत्ति में कैचमेंट और वेटलैंड को अलग-अलग परिभाषित करने और कैचमेंट की भौगोलिक व अन्य परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए वहां गतिविधियां संचालित करने की अनुमति देने की बात कही थी।

6 महीने में एक बार बैठक होना चाहिए, लेकिन नहीं होती... सच्चाई तो यह है कि प्रदेश की वेटलैंड अथॉरिटी निष्क्रिय है। मुख्य सचिव की अध्यक्षता वाली इस अथॉरिटी में पर्यावरण विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव उपाध्यक्ष होते हैं। 6 महीने में एक बार अथॉरिटी की बैठक होना चाहिए, लेकिन 3 साल में यह बैठक भी नहीं हुई।

आपत्तियों पर सुनवाई हो चुकी पूरी, अब इस विषय पर अंतिम निर्णय शासन स्तर पर होगा
मास्टर प्लान के ड्राफ्ट पर आईं आपत्ति में एक विषय वेटलैंड रुल्स 2017 से संबंधित भी था। सुनवाई पूरी हो चुकी है। अब जल्द ही समिति की बैठक करेंगे। इस विषय पर अंतिम निर्णय शासन स्तर पर होगा।
संजय मिश्रा, ज्वाइंट डायरेक्टर , टी एंड सीपी, भोपाल

