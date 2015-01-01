पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल में आरएसएस प्रमुख:पुस्तक विमोचन में कहा- संस्कृत शब्दों के गलत अंग्रेजी अर्थों से मन का भी हुआ कॉलोनाइजेशन

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
1008 संस्कृत शब्दों के वास्तविक अर्थ को अंग्रेजी में समझाया
  • राजीव मल्होत्रा, सत्यनारायण दास की पुस्तक ‘संस्कृत नन ट्रांसलेटेबल’ का विमोचन

संवाद में गलत शब्दों के इस्तेमाल से गलत बात ही दूसरों तक पहुंचती है। गुलामी के काल में संस्कृत शब्दों के गलत अंग्रेजी अनुवाद के कारण हमारे मन का भी कॉलोनाइजेशन हो गया। इस कारण विश्व धर्म बनने की क्षमता रखने वाला हमारा धर्म और संस्कृति एक रिलीजन बनकर रह गया। यह बात आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने शुक्रवार को हिंदू संस्कृति के अमरीकी विद्वान राजीव मल्होत्रा व सत्यनारायण दास बाबाजी की चर्चित पुस्तक ‘संस्कृत नन ट्रांसलेटेबल-द इम्पोर्टेंस ऑफ संस्कृटाइजिंग इग्लिश’ के ऑनलाइन विमोचन के अवसर पर कही।

भागवत ने कहा कि हमारी संस्कृति रीति-नीति को विदेशी लोगों ने अपने नजरिए से देखा और समझा, लेकिन वे वैसा देख और समझ नहीं पाए, जैसा कि हमारे लोग समझते और मानते थे। विदेशियों ने जो समझा उसे ही उन्होंने लिखा, खासकर यूरोप से आए लोगों ने उन बातों को दबा दिया, जो उनके जीवन परंपरा की विरोधी थीं।

संस्कृत नन ट्रांसलेटेबल हमें इस भ्रम से निकलने में मदद करेगी। किताब में 54 संस्कृत शब्दों के गलत अनुवाद का उदाहरण देते हुए कुल 1008 संस्कृत शब्दों के वास्तविक अर्थ को अंग्रेजी में समझाया गया है। नालंदा विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति और भारत में परम कंप्यूटर के जनक डॉ. विजय भाटकर ने कहा कि जैसे प्राण का मतलब सिर्फ ब्रीद (श्वास) या गुरु का मतलब सिर्फ टीचर नहीं हैं। संस्कृत में शब्दों का भंडार अनंत है, जबकि अंग्रेजी में सीमित है।

किसी सीमित और अनंत भंडार की तुलना हो ही नहीं हो सकती है। वहीं, राजीव मल्होत्रा ने बताया कि सत्यनारायण बाबाजी के साथ इस किताब से पहले 54 डॉक्यूमेंट्री वीडियो में 1008 संस्कृत शब्दों के अर्थों की सीरीज बनाई थी। इसे अब किताब का रूप दिया है। किताब को अमरिलिस मंजुल पब्लिशिंग हाउस ने प्रकाशित किया है।

